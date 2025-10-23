Rangeview Poll Merinos top at $5200

Merino and Poll Merino ram breeders paid to a top of $5200 for the quality line-up at the King family’s 47th Annual Rangeview Ram Sale. The sale, conducted by Elders on October 17, offered 104 Merino and Poll Merino rams that resulted in 90 sold for an average price of $1794. This was $221/head up on last year when 82 rams sold to a top of $4000 and average price of $1573. Stud interest followed the King family’s success at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo with first time buyer Erroll Hay, who runs the Kamarooka Park Poll Merino stud at Bendigo in Victoria. Mr Hay secured Rangeview tag A31, a 19.5 micron Poll Merino ram offered as lot 2, for the equal top of $5200. “Rangeview had some lovely white woollen sheep at Bendigo this year,” he said. “After viewing a video of the ram, I decided to put in my phone bids – he will go over a select group of 100 Ridgeway Advance ewes.” Also buying off the top-line was repeat buyer Daniel Zadow, of Kojonup, who secured the $5200 equal top-priced ram from pen 3. Mr Zadow said he would put the “big-bodied ram with soft white wool” over an elite selection of ewes in his nucleus to breed flock rams for his family’s 4000 self-replacing flock of Poll Merinos. His top pick was ET bred by sire Terrick West 94 and was one of only two of the first-drop sons on offer in this year’s catalogue. He also paid $2600 for Rangeview tag 530, offered as lot 18. The other TW 94 son was secured by second year return buyers Nigel and Kathy Dowe of Karoola Young in NSW. They to were taken by the display of quality wool from Rangeview at Bendigo from past years and did their bidding by phone to secure a total of 15 rams to a top of $2700 and average price of $1387. Other stud interests keen to capture the quality on offer included Wannamal-based Boorabbin stud principal Iain Nicholson, who secured a 16.5 micron ram for $3700. “The ram represents outcross genetics, and I was impressed with its uncomplicated outlook, with beautiful stylish wool,” he said. Wannamal woolgrowers Clayton and Nick Smith, who were return buyers, secured six rams to a top of $3000 and average price of $2167. Albany superfine woolgrower Ed Rogister secured three rams to a top of $2800 and average price of $2067. “I was selecting for superfine wool with style and character, full of brightness suitable for high rainfall,” he said. Corrigin-based Wogerlin Poll Merino stud principal Steven Bolt secured a “heavy medium wool ram” with great pedigree for $2100. Second year return buyer John Meier of Borden secured five Merino rams to a top of $4100 and average price of $2180. Volume buyers included Kojonup woolgrowers Kim and Frank Bellotti, who secured 11 rams to a top of $2000 and average price of $1127. RANGEVIEW RAM SALE Offered: 104 Sold: 90 Top price: $5200 (2) Average: $1794