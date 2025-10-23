The Levett family, who produce prime lambs in Walkaway, were first-time overall winners of the WA Meat Marketing Co-operative’s Producer of the Year Awards. WA lamb producers were congratulated for supplying WAMMCO with extremely well-bred and managed lambs during the 2024-25 season, able to supply markets around the world. WAMMCO supply and development manager Rob Davidson, who congratulated the winners of the Producer of the Year Awards at the Borden Pavilion on October 16, said supplier members were doing things “consistently and extremely well”. “Every year is challenging, many areas of WA had a late start to the season, but 96.6 per cent of the competition’s lambs were defect free,” he said. “Despite the WA flock declining, we had 855,000 lambs evaluated, up 26,500 on the previous year — this represents 95 per cent of our throughput and more than 60 per cent of our total supplies.” “This year, we changed the competition sweet spot.” Mr Davidson said the traditional sweet spot carcase weight of 18.1 to 28kg with a fat score 3, was changed to 21.1kg and up to 30kg — fat score 2, 3 and 4. “This change enhanced more lambs in the sweet spot — the actual winners moved from a 21kg average to about 23 to 25kg average, an additional 2kg efficiency,” he said. Overall competition winners were the Levett family of Banyanda Farms in Walkaway, who supplied 3251 Dorper lambs that weighed an average of 24.04kg, for a total point score of 89.94. WAMMCO chairman Bill O’Keeffe said they had the most northern-produced lambs supplied to the Katanning abattoir for the 2024-25 season. Dean Levett said the first-time win acknowledgement was a “big reward” as he thanked his family, particularly his parents who “started the farm”. “We’ve been running Dorpers for 20 years and have a commercial flock of 2600 breeders,” he said. “The flock is grazed on 1700ha of lupins — we lamb in April and market 48kg liveweight lambs to WAMMCO beginning in October.” Mr Davidson said the competition entry was automatic for producers that supplied a minimum of 250 lambs, Merino or crossbred, to WAMMCO annually. “The competition is an ideal opportunity to acknowledge the best-quality lamb suppliers as we seek to supply rising demand in the high-valued North American market,” he said. WAMMCO Producer of the Year Awards Small Merino Supplier 1st: Patten Trading Group, Popanyinning 2nd: Lukin Springs, Boyup Brook 3rd: IC Cumming & Co, Wagin Large Merino Supplier 1st: FO & PM House, Gnowangerup 2nd: Meyer Trading Trust, Broomehill 3rd: A & L Hobbs, Brookton Small Crossbred Supplier 1st: GD & G Palmer, Ongerup 2nd: Priwallambah, Corrigin 3rd: AD & BM Askey, Chowerup Medium Crossbred Supplier 1st: RW & PM Taylor, Lake Grace 2nd: Muffenberg Trading: Wickepin 3rd: JD & TC Alexander, Beverley Large Crossbred Supplier 1st: Banyanda Farms, Walkaway 2nd: The Newbey Brothers Trust, Broomehill 3rd: KD & VG Hoey, Esperance