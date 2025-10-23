WA’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has been without plans for a long-term home since the “once-in-a-generation” $320 million move to Murdoch University was announced and then promptly scrapped by WA Labor. For the past four years, staff responsible for overseeing and protecting WA’s second-largest export industry have been scattered across the metropolitan area because of asbestos concerns at the 22ha headquarters in Kensington. Countryman recently reported staff have since been sent to Nash Street and William Street in Perth, as well as Murdoch University, with other offices in Hillarys, Fremantle and Rockingham — while many have been working from home. The figure provided to me in the WA Parliament was that nearly 500 staff scattered across DPIRD locations are undertaking some level of work-from-home arrangement, out of around 1900 in total. Others are based at the State Biosecurity Centre in Canning Vale, working at field plots in Shenton Park, and laboratory staff are based across several laboratories in the metropolitan area. After twisting the arm of former Premier Mark McGowan and beating her Cabinet colleagues into submission, former WA Agriculture Minister Alannah McTiernan believed she had the solution when she got a big cheque for a new build at Murdoch University. McGowan described it as a “once-in-a-generation investment” that would serve our primary industries “for decades to come”. The good news didn’t last. Premier Roger Cook and Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis scrapped the plan less than two years later, and seem to be in no rush to find the department a new permanent home. Ms Jarvis said the Murdoch University location was “always constrained”, that five storeys would be “difficult to build”, and that it would fail to “futureproof the State”. She also said national biosecurity responses could not happen at Murdoch. “It literally isn’t set up, and was never going to be set up, to have hundreds of cars coming in and out,” she said. What? With COVID-19 fresh in the memory and at least $6.4m spent on planning, how did the departmental boffins and consultants miss that? I’d be having a stern word. Statements like that — that don’t quite ring true — usually mean the Government is not telling us the real story. And after observing for some time, I have become increasingly concerned about how well the department is functioning behind closed doors. It is difficult to conclude that the confusion over where everybody is working could have no impact on the functioning of the department — though whether the issue deserves a designation as a “cause” or a “symptom” remains unclear. It’s hard to know exactly what is going on from the outside, but there are plenty of causes for concern. A poorly functioning ag department in a State like WA is playing with fire. We saw, for example, the shot-hole borer response get away from the Government. Last year, I was told in Parliament the department was not aware of where signs and information in relation to the shot-hole borer quarantine area had been deployed, nor how many had been deployed across the (then) containment area. Then quietly on Budget day this year the State Government said it was “no longer feasible” to eradicate the shot-hole borer from WA. Translation — “we’ve failed”. Then there was the “adverse controls opinion” finding from the Auditor General, who described it as unprecedented in WA Government history. There were concerns across a range of financial matters included cash controls, accounting inconsistencies , five months where no bank reconciliation was prepared at all, fraud risks, and other “significant weaknesses”. Then there’s the live sheep trade. In April last year, right around the peak of the State Government’s “crocodile tears” response to the Albanese Government’s live sheep ban, the minister was unable to provide forecasts for 2024-25 flock numbers. Sadly, the end is not in sight when it comes to finding the department a permanent home. Questions I asked in Parliament revealed both the recently announced Jandakot research and development site, and the Wanneroo field research site, will be leased. The minister described the 10-year lease for the Jandakot site as a “medium-term solution”. The department has existed in one form or another for 131 years. Unfortunately, this ongoing saga might have some time to run. Steve Martin is a Liberal MLC and a Wickepin farmer.