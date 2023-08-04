More than 90 producers and sheep industry representatives gathered at the inaugural Boree Park White Suffolk stud field day at Dinninup to inspect a shed full of sale rams and enjoy an afternoon social with a serving of delicious home-bred lamb. The event held on July 25 was hosted by the Rhodes Pastoral team who run the stud in conjunction with a sprawling commercial sheep, cropping and cattle enterprise. It was a celebration of their newest investment in red meat production after expanding the White Suffolk stud with the purchase of the Ida Vale stud flock last year. The field day was preparation for the upcoming October 10 Boree Park ram sale to be held in a new ram selling complex nearing completion. After listening to some industry experts talk about sheep genetics, electronic tags and biosecurity, the visitors were treated to lamb pies, skewers and buns, all carefully prepared by two very talented chefs. The menu was full of White Suffolk flavour with Boree Park manager Michael Potter and Rhodes Pastoral farm manager Michael Wright doing their utmost through Lambplan to increase eating quality traits in their sheep.