An incentive program to continue the State Government’s goal of having all WA sheep and goats fitted with electronic tags by mid next year has been extended but scaled back by 15c per tag. More than 10 million subsidised tags have been sold through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s Tag Incentive Payment scheme since it was launched in April 23. WA saleyards and abattoirs started scanning electronic identification tags for sheep and goats on July 1 this year as part of the staged launch of a new national traceability system. Under the revised scheme, producers will now receive a 60c discount on orange 2026 year-of-birth eID tags, down from the previous 75c saving offered for year-of-birth eID tags since the program began. Discounts will also apply to pink and yellow tags used for older animals once the system becomes mandatory from July 1 next year. DPIRD animal product integrity and traceability manager Michael Britton praised early adopters of the technology, saying their efforts had helped test and refine the system before full implementation. “This will aid a smooth transition to the new system, while enhancing traceability, which is important to reduce the impact of an emergency animal disease incident,” he said. The eID system is designed to ensure authorities can respond quickly to outbreaks or food safety issues, protecting both the livestock industry and consumers. From July 1, 2026, all sheep and goats in WA will be required to carry an electronic identification tag within six months of birth or before leaving their property of origin. The transition to mandatory eID was announced by Australia’s agriculture ministers three years ago in a bid to improve biosecurity and enhance export trade opportunities. WA initially agreed to a January 2025 deadline, but the Cook Government announced an 18-month reprieve late last year, to help farmers with the soaring cost of business. Electronic identification is already mandatory for Australian cattle. Victoria is the only State to have already introduced compulsory eID for sheep, with all other States and Territories still using visual tag mob-based systems.