The Sandilands family’s Annual Billandri Poll Merino Ram Sale resulted in a total clearance of 180 rams as repeat buyers gave their full support to an impact catalogue full of high indexed sires. The sale changed hands (conducting agents) this year with Elders in charge of the open-cry auction held on October 10 that resulted in 180 offered and sold to a top of $2600 and average price of $1290/head. This was down $23/head on last year when 200 rams sold for an average price of $1313. Elders Cranbrook agent Clark Skinner said it was pleasing to support the long-term clients during a “testing time for the sheep industry”. “Congratulations to the Sandilands family on presenting an even line-up of rams with some of the best Merinoselect Australian Sheep Breeding Values and indexes,” he said. Billandri stud co-principal Bill Sandilands said the sale had eight rams offered that were in the top one per cent of the MerinoSelect database for the MP+ Index, and 39 were in the top 5 per cent. “Four rams ranked in the top 1 per cent of the DP+ index and 28 were in the top 5 per cent of DP+ Index,” he said. “Also Included in the team were 80 twin rams and six triplet rams.” The $2600 top-priced ram, Billandri 220007 (T) — sired by Centre Plus 807380 with a 207.2 MP+ and a 227.7 DP+ index — was purchased by S Sadler and Co through Elders stud stock agent Russell McKay for the Sadler family’s Bindoon and Wongan Hills farming enterprise. Mr McKay said he was selecting for high index and low micron rams for the Sadler family after securing the sale topper and a total of 12 rams for an average price of $1691/head. The $2550 second top-priced ram, Billandri 220337 sired by Billandri 192604 with a MP+ index value of 199.99 and DP+ of 213.2, was purchased by the White Family Trust at Tambellup. Michael White said his family had been repeat buyers for more than 20 years and they relied on Billandri’s MerinoSelect breeding values to infuse performance into their nucleus flock of 250 ewes to produce rams for their 4000-head commercial breeding ewe flock. Another notable sale ram, Billandri 220899 — also sired by Billandri 192604, was purchased by NSW woolgrower Tom Granleese through AuctionsPlus for $2050 — this ram had index values of 199.09 MP+ and 225 DP+. The Bilney family of Kojonup put together an excellent team of seven rams averaging 188 MP+ and 200 DP+ which is on average in the top 5 per cent for both indexes at an average price of $1729. Commercial woolgrower Paul Longbottom from Millicent in South Australia, operating on Auctions Plus put together a team of 18 rams averaging 187 MP+ and 191 DP+ for $1408 — this team included 13 twin rams. Mr Longbotton said he had been buying Billandri genetics for four years and was selecting for heavy cutting fleece weight and low micron types that were positive for fat. “Since using Billandri rams, we’ve reduced our micron to about a 17.5 average and added a bit more fat,” he said. Kojonup woolgrower Tim Zadow acquired a team of 10 rams averaging 180 MP+ and 192 DP+ for an average price of $1410. Livestock agent Simon Flick, of Yass in NSW, was operating on AuctionsPlus and secured 10 rams averaging 185 MP+ and 195 DP+ at a cost of $1485 — this team included five twins and a triplet. Volume buyer was the Sexton family, of Kojonup, who secured a total of 20 rams to a top of $1350 and average price of $1204. Ash Sexton said he was selecting for good-sized bodies with heavy cutting fleece weights and low wrinkle and dags. Cranbrook woolgrower Mark Addis secured 26 rams to a top of $1650 and average price of $1082. “We’ve been selling our wool through the Responsible Wool Standard program for the last three shearings and Billandri genetics suits our clip’s non-mulesed production,” he said.