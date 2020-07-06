Scheme bumped to 17c to fight wild dogs’ scourge

The State Government has bumped up its Sheep and Goat Industry Funding Scheme contribution to 17¢ to help bankroll its $2.25 million wild dog eradication grants program.

Successful recipients are expected to be announced in coming months.

The opt-out scheme was created in 2010 to raise funds for programs to prioritise pest and disease threats in WA, but was last year expanded to include wild dog control and funded six projects that kicked off on July 1.

Sheep and goat producers contribute money from the sale of every animal to help fund the scheme, which last year included WA’s virulent footrot control program and six wild dog programs.

The WA Government announced the change to the scheme last week, revealing the 2¢ increase, from 15¢ to 17¢, would come into effect from July 1.

The contribution rate has increased from 12¢ to 17¢ during the past decade.

Sheep and Goat Industry Funding Scheme Management Committee chair Charles Wass attributed the increase to last year’s addition of wild dog control to the scheme.

“Wild dogs were added to the scheme last year after feedback unanimously identified this as the priority issue for the WA sheep and goat industry,” Mr Wass said.

“The increased rate will fund on-ground wild dog control in priority gap areas as well as continuing the control program for virulent footrot.”

The Sheep and Goat Industry Funding Scheme levy bankrolls WA’s Wild Dog Eradication Program, which allows groups and organisations in dog-fenced areas of WA to apply for grants of up to $600,000, a maximum of $200,000 a year, for projects up to three years.

Successful applicants to the second funding round, worth $2.5 million, will be announced in coming months after applications closed on January 12.

The State Government was unable to put a timeframe on when the successful applicants might be announced when asked earlier this week.

Last year’s recipients included $180,000 for Central Wheatbelt Biosecurity Association, $168,000 for West Midlands Group, $130 million for Goldfields Biosecurity Association, $50,000 for the Shire of Kent, $50,000 for Northern Biosecurity Group, and $41,520 for Eastern Wheatbelt Biosecurity Group.

Each year, the seven-member management committee determines which priorities to address, the scheme’s area of operation, and the producer contribution rate.

The management committee includes Mr Wass, York farmers Guy Bowen and Peter Boyle, Kalgoorlie pastoralist Michelle Donaldson, Yealering farmer Kelly Pearce, Cunderdin farmer Karen Smith, and Holt Rock farmer Jim Sullivan.

Producers can opt out of the scheme by submitting a notice of opt-out form to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development before June 30 — but will lose all entitlements to assistance and compensation through the scheme.

To find out more about the Sheep and Goat Industry Funding Scheme, and the process and conditions attached to opting out, visit the DPIRD website agric.wa.gov.au/IFS.