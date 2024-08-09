Science of Merino: Coromandel Poll Merinos suit WA markets

The Poll Merino has been an integral part of the Campbell family’s Coromandel Poll Merino stud at Gairdner since 1966, when Ian Campbell founded the mixed farming enterprise. The newly developed farmland on WA’s south coast, with often damp and humid summers, requires a sheep that thrives in the unique environment and its new-land duplex soils. Soft white waxy wool to suit the environment was required, combined with a large-framed sheep type suitable for WA’s market conditions. After establishing Coromandel, Mr Campbell decided it was time to breed a Merino specifically suited to the region and within a few years a decision to breed Poll Merinos was made in 1971. At that time, objective breeding was becoming more widely used, and in combination with subjective selection including fleece weights, wool tests and body weights, Coromandel was offering fully measured rams. Ewes were also tested at their second shearing. Breeding continued with a high emphasis on selecting high quality suitable sires and highest quality ewe hoggets selected for the highest quality white wools with emphasis on lowering micron and increasing clean fleece weights. Mr Campbell’s son Michael began adding his influence to Coromandel in 1980. His classing of the Coromandel wool clip gave him the opportunity to identify the ewes producing the best quality wools, building the base of the productivity in the breeding flock. He identified good body shapes that carried long staple quality, white waxy wool with increasing wool cuts. “In 1984, we began continuously using artificial insemination to utilise leading Poll Merino genetics from across Australia that we identified met the Coromandel breeding objectives,” Michael said. In 2003, the Campbells became members of Merino Select to build the carcase side of their animals, testing for eye muscle and fat. “This has helped us to improve the carcase component, with an emphasis on Merino lambs able to perform well in feedlots, filling the autumn gap in lamb supply for WA’s local abattoirs,” Michael said. “Our ewes have played a large role in meeting breeding objectives including good carcase traits combined with growth and wool quality with a continued emphasis on soft handling, white, waterproof wools.” In 2005, Coromandel embarked on an embryo transfer program with a few specially selected ewes flushed. “This was a big success — one ewe produced 16 lambs with lasting influence on the Coromandel type,” Michael said. “ET has become a big driver increasing genetic gain meeting with our highest quality ewes producing more offspring in their productive life.” The careful selection of Coromandel’s elite ewes continues to have a big impact on meeting its breeding objectives — a Poll Merino carrying heavy cutting and high quality soft, white wool on a great carcase. “Australian Sheep Breeding Values and DNA tests are used to help identify our most productive ewes and help us to continue to increase the productivity and profitability of our animals to meet changing market conditions,” Michael said. Michael now works with his son, Thomas, who has a passion for the Merino industry and a strong interest in the future of Coromandel’s breeding direction to ensure it takes advantage of progressive new developments to benefit ram buyers.