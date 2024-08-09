A new generation of Merino seedstock breeders is using objective measurements of dollars per hectare. Ongerup-based Kohat stud co-principal Rivers Hyde, 28, discovered what today’s modern Merino needs to look like. “So far in my short farming career I’ve seen the seasons vary from a driest year on record to one of the wettest years,” he said. “With seasons trending with more extremities, the challenge is to breed a Merino that will perform in all seasons and able to handle all conditions. “A Merino that is robust and can produce twins and maintain wool cut in a tough year.” Mr Hyde said a robust animal allowed him to budget on weaning two good lambs and cutting 6kg of wool year-in, year-out to whatever season was thrown at his production system. He said sheep production numbers needed to stack up with the cropping enterprise. “With dual-purpose sheep breeding, something always has to give in the balance of production of both wool and meat,” Mr Hyde said. “Our sheep are maintaining an average wool cut, but we have really loaded up with fat, muscle, reproduction, and growth, which allows us to run more sheep per hectare.” He said the stud’s production achievements were made possible through Merinoselect’s Australian Sheep Breeding Values data feedback. “We are breeding a low-input sheep that requires less maintenance and appeals to the new generation of sheep farmers governed by dollars per hectare,” Mr Hyde said. “This is where the whole industry needs to head towards.” Kohat’s ram sale will be held on-property on September 10 interfaced with AuctionsPlus for online bidding. The rams can be viewed on video via the AuctionsPlus website two weeks before the sale.