Patmore Feeds sales and business development manager Paul Avery backs his product quality, boasting that good nutrition is important for improved wool and meat production. “You’ve invested in breeding the best, now feed them the best,” he said. “It’s well accepted that quality wool production is heritable and results from good breeding genetics — it’s also well accepted that good nutrition can also have a big effect on wool production and quality with both protein and energy playing important roles. “Consistency of nutrition over the season is also important for fibre diameter and strength, reducing the incidence of ‘breaks’ and improving the value of the clip.” Mr Avery said it was also interesting to note that nutritional status of the ewe during gestation can affect the wool production potential of the resulting lambs. “Maintaining quality nutrition during pregnancy will not only improve the wool production of the ewe but also sets up the early follicle development for wool production in the lambs,” he said. “Similarly, selecting for breeding values that can relate to eating quality are a sure way to produce a quality carcase, good nutrition and finishing are also important factors in determining sheep meat eating quality. “Maintaining growth in lambs right up until turn off will benefit production of collagen which helps optimise the amount of muscle and intramuscular fat.” Mr Avery said according to Meat and Livestock Australia, higher growth rates in the two weeks prior to turn off was most important for producing more tender meat with increased flavour and juiciness. “With the pending development of a lamb grading model similar to the Meat Standards Australia for beef, producing quality carcase will be more important than ever,” he said. “With the economics of sheep farming getting tighter, it’s becoming more important than ever to feed your sheep more efficiently and give them the quality nutrition they need. “You’ll yield a larger and stronger wool clip and a better-quality carcase as a result. A pelletised ration from Patmore Feeds will deliver the best possible nutrition to your sheep.” He said in addition, with pelleted feed, producers could expect no ewe deaths at lambing due to hypocalcemia or pregnancy toxemia, increased lambing percentage and stronger lambs with improved lamb survival. It also meant greater weaning weights and more suckers and no weed spread on next year’s cropping paddocks. “If you’ve always fed grain and would like to discuss how feeding pellets works, give us at Patmore Sales a call on 9214 0000 for a chat,” Mr Avery said.