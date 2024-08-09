WA sheep producers using electronic identification to collect and provide structured data on individual animals can provide valuable insights to drive profitability in their livestock operations. This is equally true for both commercial and stud flocks for determination of breeding programs and provides exciting opportunities for producers to understand and focus on the animals that are the profit drivers for their operations. Defining the profit drivers is the first critical step in this process so that the data to collect for decision making is correctly identified. The equipment and processes to collect the data can then be determined to optimise both the time and money spent. Incorporating the data collection into your existing processes and then using the data regularly are important success factors. Rural Data Management Services director Mike Kirke provides a comprehensive methodology to guide you through the options to implement a livestock data program and provides a clear implementation strategy to meet your requirements. He will be at the WA Sheep Expo at Katanning, Dowerin and Newdegate Machinery Field Days, so come and discuss your livestock data requirements and see how RDMS can make your data and equipment work for you.