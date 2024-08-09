Nyabing-based Wiringa Park Poll Merino stud is owned by the Hobley family, who have seen improvement in key metrics which link directly to profitability, with a clear focus on breeding a balanced Poll Merino. The 7000ha farm of owned and leased land has an average annual rainfall of about 350mm. The Hobleys manage a mixed grain and livestock enterprise comprising 1800 stud Poll Merino ewes, 3200 commercial ewes and 5500ha of mixed grains including canola, wheat, barley, lupins, and vetch. The Poll Merino stud was registered in 2008, but the farm has been in the Hobley family for three generations. The Hobley family aims to breed a genuine dual-purpose animal boasting both exceptional wool quality and growth rates for those producers wanting to put Merino lambs through the processors. The Poll Merino sheep that the Hobleys breed are very adaptable and can handle a wide range of environments. Their elite wool quality with nourishment, staple length, and whiteness, allows their sheep to thrive within higher rainfall areas and those in the Wheatbelt. The Hobleys use DNA technology for accurate parentage to create predictability for their ram buying clients. TSUs are generally taken at lamb marking and sent away for 50k genomic analysis. This allows the Hobleys to identify females and sires that are performing at a high level to enter the ET and AI programs. The use of genomic testing provides early data to fast-track genetics as ram lambs are used extensively throughout the stud and commercial flock. They also use Australian Sheep Breeding Values to help validate their extensive visual assessment and see this as another tool to help refine their breeding objectives. Increases in Yearling Clean Fleece Weight (YCFW), Adult Clean Fleece Weight (ACFW), Weaning Weight (WWT), and Yearling Weight (YWT), all drive the Sustainable Merino (SM) and Wool Production (WP) indexes. This is evidence that Wiringa Park is trending well above the national average on the Sheep Genetics data base. The Merino is a complex animal and while chasing one trait, the Hobleys are mindful of compromising another. The family will continue to focus on improving the carcase attributes through careful selection of sires and dams. At Wiringa Park, the Hobleys aim to provide a product that performs in the paddock, sheep that are predictable, potent, and more importantly profitable.