Sheep prices stable, as WA market remains upbeat

Sheep prices were stable heading into Easter and saleyards across the country on lower numbers.

The situation globally remains the same due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is limited supply available, largely due to freight shortages.

With this in mind, the WA market bids have done very well to remain above $7.

On the east coast we’re still seeing prices around $8.50 for crossbred lambs and $8.30 for Merinos.

Buyers are buying hand-to-mouth as they try to manage risk.

If international meat markets take another dive from here, they don’t want to be the owners of expensive stock.

The goat market was under pressure last week with NSW and Victorian prices coming off.

Goat depots across the east coast have fallen from over $4 liveweight to $3.60 and hook prices from almost $10 in Victorian and NSW back to around $9.50.

In WA, they remain unchanged with Beaufort River Meats bidding $9.60.

Cattle markets were stable to slightly weaker last week.

Teys International continue to lower its grids but many of the smaller buyers have held firm.

Cows are bid at $5 or better across the east coast, grass fed steers are around $5.80 and grain fed steers around $6.

Finally, while our domestic demand for beef in Australia has been strong, internationally the market is seeing very limited supplies out of Australia and New Zealand.

Other major exporters, such as South America, are trading at very wide ranges and spot markets are patchy.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director at LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.