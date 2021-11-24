Sheep Producers Australia appoints new board directors

Agribusiness expert Ben Thomas has been appointed Sheep Producers Australia’s new board director.

Mr Thomas, whose previous experience includes various roles at Meat and Livestock Australia, joins fellow board director Elizabeth Thomas, who was appointed for a second three-year term.

The pair were voted in at SPA’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Thomas replaces outgoing board director Ian McColl, who retired from the role.

“For my entire professional career, I have been directly involved in the sheep industry and recognise the importance of strategic industry leadership,” Mr Thomas said.

“I am passionate about being involved as a board director of Sheep Producers Australia to continue to contribute to a prosperous and world leading industry within Australian agriculture.”

SPA chairman Andrew Spencer — who was appointed earlier this month but started the role on Tuesday — described Mr Thomas as an agribusiness professional with “extensive experience in and knowledge of the sheep industry”.

Ben is an agribusiness professional and has extensive experience in and knowledge of the sheep industry.

“He understands the regulatory process and importance of policy,” Mr Spencer said.

“We welcome Ben’s appointment and look forward to working with him and his contribution to the board.”

SPA is the peak representative body for the Australian sheepmeat industry.

A spokesman thanked Mr McColl for his contributions as an SPA board member.

“We welcome the re-appointment of Liz and feel the board is well placed, with the new independent chair Andrew Spencer, to undertake the next big pieces of work, including leading improvements to our national livestock traceability system, and completing a review of sheep transaction levies,” the spokesman said.

Outgoing chair Chris Mirams said the Australian sheep industry had a “very bright future”.