The Simpson family of Quairading have been breeding British-breed meat sheep for decades and are proud to offer an exceptional line-up of rams at their hometown’s sportsground on September 7. Rodney, Shaun and Brendon Simpson are currently running three studs, all of which will have quality rams on offer at the upcoming Quairading Stud Sheepbreeders’ Annual Ram Sale . The sale is to be held at the Quairading Greater Sports Ground on September 7 — rams will be penned from 10am with selling starting at 1pm. In 2018, Rodney, Shaun and the family established Barby Downs White Suffolk stud. This stud’s prefix name was in honour of Rodney’s much loved wife, the late Barbara Simpson, who was adored by her children. She was always very active when it came to the family’s sheep breeding program and simply “loved sheep”. So it was fitting that they honoured her while setting up the White Suffolk stud. Barby Downs will have a strong line-up at this year’s sale with an offering of 20 quality rams that are well-suited to Wheatbelt conditions. This line-up consists of a mixture of sires with stud bloodlines from Codji Springs, Golden Hill and Barby Downs. The Simpsons believe this hand-picked group of White Suffolk rams boast many of the traditional facets that farmers are looking for when producing quality prime lambs. Dating back to the early 1960s, Pettison Park South Suffolk stud was established by Rod’s father, Arnold Simpson, hence the trading name of AA Simpson and Sons began. It is safe to say there is plenty of solid genetics coming from this line of meat sheep. Through succession, Rodney now runs the stud with his sons Shaun and Brendon — the trio all very proud of where their current line of South Suffolks are at. They rate them highly when it comes to top-performing prime lamb sires. Pettison Park will have a high-quality line-up of hand-picked rams available at this year’s sale. It will be offering 12 sensational South Suffolk rams — all of which have plenty of length and importantly, depth. Traditionally this stud comes with its own very strong Pettison Park background. The 12 rams on offer also have a mixture of sires’ bloodlines including Willow Drive, Iveston and Pettison Park. Of recent times, Brendon has added a new stud to the family’s repertoire — this comes in the form of the Hampshire Down breed. The Simpsons named the new stud prefix, known as The Valley, which is currently the only registered Hampshire Down stud in WA. Formally registered as Chloelka from South Australia, this stud brings all the hype and excitement surrounding the fantastic eating qualities that are currently trending with the Hampshire. Scientific findings have linked Hampshire Down meat with Wagyu, where it can be said they share similar intramuscular fat facets. Yes, lamb with potential marbling. Brendon and The Valley Hampshire Down stud is proud to be offering four rams at the Quairading sale. It is the stud’s first offering and he is proud to be doing this at his home town of Quairading. The Simpson family are aware of the difficulties that the sheep industry is currently facing. They are optimistic about the future and will continue to keep moving forward — priding themselves on looking after existing, new and potential customers the best they can with quality sires. They look forward to seeing all interested parties at this year’s Quairading sale and then again when they compete at the Perth Royal Show.