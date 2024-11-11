The Yardstick Merino Sire Evaluation Trial field day attracted a good crowd of more than 35 to the Katanning Research Station, with those in attendance captivated by the latest positive correlations in flystrike data research. It was hosted by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the Federation of Performance Sheep Breeders of WA and was held in conjunction with DPIRD’s Katanning Sheep Field Day on October 31. Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association executive officer Ben Swain said the Yardstick trial, one of 10 across Australia, was about progeny testing through artificial insemination. “There is lots of flystrike data that has been collected from all the sire trials with the end result of creating a breeding value for flystrike,” he said. “There is a whole range of factors at play in genetics that we don’t currently measure for flystrike. “Genomics can estimate flystrike breeding values — what we found so far is that flystrike is quite heritable.” Mr Swain said there was an environmental factor when accounting for heritability in flystrike. “The work done is very positively correlated to other production traits and animal welfare care — there are no red flags,” he said. Presented to the crowd was a selection of AI-dropped hogget progeny from the 2023-drop Yardstick trial at Katanning that represented 12 leading industry sires — eight from WA, with a total of 600 hogget progeny measured. Participating ram breeders had the opportunity to give a presentation of their represented sire results. Kojonup-based Merinotech WA Poll Merino stud chairman Bill Webb said Merinotech’s sire 200206 was in the top 5 per cent for growth, staple length and CV and was in the top 10 per cent for breech cover and weaning rate — top 20 per cent for eye muscle and egg count. “Combined with good woolcut, carcase weight and dressing percentage, our sire is a good example of the Merinotech’s easy-care dual-purpose Merino sheep,” he said. “He is an industry leader for weaning rate and breech cover and demonstrated those results in this trial.” Three Springs-based Hill Padua stud manager Fred Echaniz said the stud’s HP 211050 was a low-growth animal with exceptional eye muscle and beautiful long white wool with excellent structure and good fleece weight. “He has been one of the best sires we have bred, this evaluation is about learning about the ram which gives us the tools for our selection process,” he said. “The ram has been used in four different studs, with 180 male progeny that has sold 84 sons for an average price of $2530 and a top of $24,000. “We are happy to move forward with him and select the right animals to breed him over.” Yardstick manager John Paul Collins said the field day was a great success with the initiative evolving significantly from its inception in 1989 and now including more than 30 objective and visual measurements for growth rate, wool, and easy-care traits. “Yardstick also contributes phenotype data, together with genotypes, to Australian Wool Innovation’s project to develop a breeding value for flystrike,” he said.