Meat sheep sire prices surged ahead at the Squiers family’s 32nd Annual On-Farm Ram Sale as stud and commercial breeders rallied on the improved lamb market. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock in conjunction with Elders, offered 255 rams from three breeds with 225 sold to a top of $6750 for a White Suffolk, all resulting in an overall average price of $1600/head. Other top ram prices included a Prime SAMM selling for $3500 and a Shirlee Downs Poll Dorset reached $3400, while a Dongadilling PD sold to a top of $2900. White Suffolk The catalogue of 101 Shirlee Downs White Suffolk rams with 71 sold reached a top of $6750 and an average price of $1511, up $441/head on last year when 80 rams sold for an average of $1070. The sale-topper, tag 11 offered as lot two sold to a syndicate of two first-time buyers including Scotsdale-based Kalagan WS stud principal Josh Addis and Broomehill-based Yonga Downs WS stud principal Brenton Addis. Josh said the ram had “natural shape with a good balance of Lambplan figures”. “He is true to type with good bone and feet with natural muscle — a very safe ram,” he said. The ram was sired by Felix 134 and recorded a 0.46 BWT, 12.0 WWT, 19.0 PWWT, 0.0 PFAT, 3.5 PEMD, and a lamb eating quality index of 163.1 and a terminal carcase production index of 164.1. The volume buyer was repeat account FO and PM House that secured nine rams through Elders British breed specialist Michael O’Neill to a top of $2000 and average price of $1456. “I was selecting for easy-care and quick-growing types for the House family who put them over Barloo blood Merino ewes,” he said. The other volume buyer and making a first-time appearance at the sale was the Dean family of Sancta Monica Farms in Mullewa, who secured eight rams to a top of $2000 and average price of $1400. Fenton Dean said he was selecting for good-sized frames with conformation and evenness to put over a crossbreeding program of 1000 Lewisdale blood Poll Merino ewes. Prime SAMM There were 36 Prime SAMM rams offered and sold for a 100 per cent clearance to a top price of $3500 and average price of $1558. This was up $499/head on last year when 33 sold for an average of $1059. The sale topper, tag 985 offered as lot one, sold to repeat buying account TM and PM Webb of Kojonup. Trish Webb said she would put the ram to work in her family’s crossbreeding program. “The Prime SAMM offers muscling in our crossover Merino ewes,” she said. Ms Webb’s first pick recorded Lambplan figures of 0.12 BWT, 2.57 WWT, 4.40 PWWT, 0.0 PFAT, 0.7 PEMD and a LEQ index of 124.5. She also paid $2200 for a second ram that had a 0.25 BWT, 3.67 WWT, 4.45 PWWT, 0.38 PFAT, 1.0 PEMD and a LEQ index of 128.5. Volume and repeat buying account was Watterson Estate of Tenterden, securing a total of six rams to a top of $1500 and average price of $1500. Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling Poll Dorset The catalogue offering of 88 Shirlee Down Poll Dorset rams and 30 Dongadilling PD rams resulted in a 100 per cent clearance to a top of $3400 and a combined average price of $1667. The Shirlee Downs average price of $1673 increased by $472/head on last year when 60 sold for an average of $1201 and the Dongadilling average price of $1650 increased by $595/head on last year when 30 sold for an average of $1055. The sale-topper, SD tag 173, was secured by Ms Webb, who also uses Poll Dorset rams in her family’s crossbreeding program. “The Poll Dorset rams go over our F1 Prime SAMM cross Merino ewes,” she said. “We have been using the three breeds in our program for about 15 years and in the last two years we have ranked in the top 10 for the large producers’ category in the WA Meat Co-operative’s carcase competition.” Boyup Brook producer and seven-year repeat buyer Darren Chapman secured nine rams including the $2900 top-priced Dongadilling ram tag 27, and paid an average price of $2156. “I was selecting for good growth types to put over our Beaufort Vale blood commercial Merino ewes,” he said. The volume buyer was 11-year repeat buyer Grant Marshall, of Lake Grace, who selected 16 rams to a top of $2400 and average price of $1812. Mr Marshall will run the Poll Dorset rams over Barloo blood Merino ewes in his family’s crossbreeding program, turning out marketable lambs at six months of age. The Dean family continued their first-time buying order by adding four Poll Dorset rams to their earlier White Suffolk selections, paying to a top of $2800 and average price of $1800 for the PDs. The Squiers’ will take a swag of show rams to the Perth Royal Show with judging taking place on October 1 and 2. They will be offering Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud rams at the Perth Royal Show Ram Sale on October 3. SQUIERS’ 32ND ANNUAL ON-FARM RAM SALE Offered: 255 Sold: 225 Top price: $6750 Average: $2975 A detailed sale table will be published in Countryman’s September 25 print edition.