A Poll Merino ram bred in Ongerup sold for the $3700 top-price at the Hyde family’s 8th Annual On-property Ram Sale that catalogued an exceptional line-up of Poll Merino and White Suffolk rams. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions and held on September 12, offered 103 White Suffolk rams and 55 Poll Merino rams, all with full Lambplan and Merinoselect Australian Sheep Breeding Value figures. Overall, the sale resulted in 94 White Suffok rams sold to a top of $2200 and an average price of $1252, down $461/head on last year when 100 rams sold for an average price of $1713. In all, 43 Poll Merino rams sold to a top of $3700 and an average price of $1809, down $453/head on last year when 49 rams sold for an average price of $2262. Kohat stud co-principal Rivers Hyde said he was very happy with the sale result considering some of the challenges facing the WA sheep industry. “We added a few more Poll Merino numbers this year to give our clients more selection,” he said. “We didn’t expect similar values to last year’s sale which was a cracker. “Our ram selections were again aimed at the commercial producer.” Nutrien Livestock prime lamb specialist Roy Addis said ram buyers were bidding with confidence. “They understand the ups and downs of the industry and are prepared to maintain their flock numbers,” he said. “Kohat aims to deliver on post weaning weight — a certain profit driver, and are pushing eating quality measurements.” Long-time Kohat client Jye Duggan, of Ongerup, who secured both the $2200 top-priced White Suffolk ram and the $3700 top-priced Poll Merino ram, said he had been buying Kohat White Suffolk rams since the beginning of the stud in 2008. He began buying a few Poll Merino rams three years ago and now buys his total flock requirements from Kohat. “We have increased our turn-off of lambs through our feedlot, and are now mating 7500 Merinos to White Suffolk rams along wlith our self-replacing Merino flock of 3500 ewes,” Mr Duggan said. “I was selecting for rams with good muscle and fat and quick maturing growth rates.” He secured four White Suffolk rams for an average price of $1750 and 21 Poll Merino rams for an average price of $1933. The sale toppers on Mr Duggan buyers list included Kohat 122, a 2022 June-drop White Suffolk ram, sired by Felix 145, that measured in the top 5 per cent for two ASBVs including WWT (11.27) and PEMD (3.68) as well as two Lambplan indexes including Eating Quality (155.46) and Terminal Carcase Production (158.15). The top-priced Poll Merino ram, Kohat 872, sired by Merinotech 188490, measured in the top 5 per cent for two Merinoselect indexes including Weaning Rate (0.30) and Dual-Purpose Plus (212.5). The $2000 second top-priced White Suffolk ram, Kohat 176, sired by Felix 145, was secured by Cascades White Suffolk stud through Mr Addis, who said the first-time Kohat buyer was chasing curve bending eating quality traits. “Cascade stud principal Scott Wilkie was looking at the ram’s ASBV measurements including intramuscular fat (-0.01) and shear force (-1.64),” Mr Addis said. Volume repeat buyers for White Suffolk rams included Wellstead-based Nymann Strathaven that secured 15 rams for an average price of $1360. Cuballing-based NH Wittwer & Co secured 13 WS rams for an average price of $1338. Other volume and repeat buyers on the Poll Merino rams included Gnowangerup-based Kim Oliver, who secured 12 rams to a top of $3100 and average price of $1733. Mr Oliver said he was selecting for 17 to 18 micron types with bright and white colour and quick maturing growth rates to infuse into his family’s flock of 3000 ewes. Newdegate-based woolgrower Steve Thompson was back at the sale to secured four Poll Merino rams to a top of $3500 and average price of $275.