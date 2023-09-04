Private negotiations at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Sale resulted in the Angenup supreme exhibit selling for $35,000 in a partnership agreement between a Gnowangerup stud and South Australia interest. After the Angenup ram was sashed supreme exhibit at the expo on August 17 at the Katanning Leisure Centre, the prestigious award created much interest for a potential deal between the three parties. Gnowangerup-based Barloo stud co-principal Richard House said he secured Angenup 100 in a 50-50 partnership with North Cowie stud co-principal Joe Murdoch of South Australia. Mr House said the free-growing ram suited his breeding objectives. “The ram is well-made and I will use him over our stud flock’s Impact family,” he said. He said it was the first Angenup ram to be introduced into the Barloo breeding program and was one of the better types bred by the Norrish family, who run the Angenup stud in Kojonup. The North Cowie stud has been renowned for breeding large frame easy care Merinos and Poll Merinos with plain bodies for ease of management. Mr Murdoch said he bred heavy cutting, well-nourished bright white wools of a medium to soft bold caricature in the 19 to 21 micron range. “North Cowie aims to breed sheep that are tough enough to survive and thrive in the harsh Australian pastoral conditions but with soft white wools that can handle the high rainfall areas,” he said. “The Angenup ram ticks all the boxes for our breeding program to produce pastoral rams.” Angenup stud co-principal Gavin Norrish said Angenup 100 was destined to work as a stud reserve, but his family couldn’t pass-up on the high-price offer. “We will collect some semen and the ram will then go to work at Barloo and then to SA,” he said. Also in a private negotiation, a Navanvale Poll Merino ram bred by the Hogg family in Williams was sold to the Campbell family of Coromandel stud in Gairdner for $15,000. Coromandel stud principal Michael Campbell said the ram would be the first he secured from the Navanvale stud. “He carries great make and shape and is of similar breeding type to what we are producing,” he said. Navanvale stud co-principal Mitchell Hogg said the 18.8 micron ram with a 100 per cent comfort factor was sired by Glenlea Park 030 and was to be a stud reserve until Mr Campbell made a “great offer”.