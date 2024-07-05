China has granted export approval to an Australian beef processing plant for the first time in seven years, with industry leaders calling it a “clear indication” the relationship between the two countries is recovering. Australian Meat Group’s Dandenong facility in Victoria received confirmation of the approval from Chinese authorities this week. Peak industry body Cattle Australia welcomed the announcement, which executive officer Chris Parker said was a “significant step forward” in relations with the key trading partner. “This is a great outcome for AMG, and the graziers and lot feeders who supply this plant, as well as the other establishments looking to gain access to the Chinese market,” Dr Parker said. “It has been a long process, and is an ongoing one, but it is a great example of industry and Government positively collaborating to achieve a tremendous outcome with an important international customer.” It comes after China removed an export ban in late May on five out of seven Australian meat export processors that were suspended in 2020. Queensland’s Kilcoy Pastoral Company, Meramist and Dinmore were cleared to export again, as well as the Northern Co-operative Meat Company in New South Wales and Beef City, owned by Brazilian processing giant JBS Foods Australia. The move reopened the door to a trade route that had been closed for four years after China slugged a raft of Australian export industries including wine, barley and lobster amid a souring of relations. “Coupled with the recent reinstatement of export approvals. . . this news is a clear indication of a strengthening relationship and good progress towards resuming normal technical discussions,” Dr Parker said this week. A spokesman for the Australian Meat Industry Council — the peak national body for retailers, processors and smallgoods manufacturers — said it had been working closely with the Federal Government and Chinese counterparts to stabilise the trade. “This outcome demonstrates the recommencement of routine technical request processes for new establishment access to China,” the spokesman said. “With a number of Australian establishments seeking new or expanded access to China, this process will provide a way forward for those businesses.” The Dandenong plant was one of about 15 beef and lamb processing facilities which have made applications for China access in recent years, according to industry publication Beef Central. AMG processes about 1500 head of cattle a day at the site, and employs more than 1000 workers with a second processing facility at Cootamundra in New South Wales. Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the breakthrough would mean more jobs for Australians in the meat industry. “While AMG export to a number of other countries, China is a valued market for our exporters,” he said. “More importantly, it’s the first new establishment listed for red meat exports (to China) since 2017.” Australia exported $2.3 billion worth of beef and veal to China in 2022–23, which accounted for 21 per cent of the nation’s total beef and veal export value. Senator Watt said the Albanese Government would continue advocating for all agricultural trade with China to be restored. “The only (remaining) Chinese suspensions on Australian agricultural commodities are two meat processing establishments and live rock lobster exports,” he said.