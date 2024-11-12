Collecting and utilising biogas and producing fertiliser are two areas of interest V&V Walsh and Craig Mostyn Group are investigating as a potential new project. The move would likely increase plant efficiency and reduce electricity costs for the meat processor. V&V Walsh uses a large amount of electricity to run its Bunbury processing facility with costs in the last 12 months alone increasing by 100 per cent. The project is still in the early stages but will look at upgrading the current wastewater treatment process at the abattoir, with increases in efficiency likely to result in V&V Walsh benefiting by being licensed to process a greater number of animals. The current wastewater treatment system restricts the plant’s ability to grow. However, the proposed project —which is only in the concept phase — would likely reduce the plant’s carbon emissions through harvesting biogas while producing biofertiliser for use by local producers. Craig Mostyn Group is already familiar with fertiliser production, using waste animal products through its Hazlemere company Tallomans, with the V&V Walsh plant one of many in WA which supply waste to the facility. Craig Mostyn Group chief executive Wayne Crofts said the company was investigating the potential to increase the Bunbury plant’s effluent pond capacity and through an integrated wastewater treatment facility produce biogas and biofertiliser. The project would improve nitrogen removal and disposal of treated wastewater, helping the plant work towards its net-zero carbon goals for 2030. He said with increasing costs of solid sludge disposal and stricter regulations, combined with the company looking to adopt renewable energy, the project ticked a lot of boxes and had the potential to reduce operating costs while meeting emission targets. A more efficient wastewater treatment process would also allow the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation to re-licence the facility to process larger volumes, with offtake water able to be used in local networks for secondary use. A spokesperson for Craig Mostyn Group said a decision on the project was likely to be made by the board within the next six months.