WA’s agricultural industry presented a united front when the four-person panel appointed to lead consultation on the Federal Government’s plan to ban the $92 million live sheep export industry visited Perth for the first time.

In a rare moment for the State’s agripolitical space, the WAFarmers and the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA, joined forces with shearers, transporters, exporters and stock agents in expressing opposition to Labor’s plan to ban the trade.

During a week of meetings with the panel late last month, each of the groups put forward reasons why the trade was important.

They reiterated the ways in which the trade — which employs 3000 people across the supply chain — was so intertwined with the sheep industry and highlighted that the flow on effects would be enormous and could decimate the State’s Merino flock.

The independent panel met with a range of stakeholders in Perth, including WA State Government representatives, live sheep exporters, peak industry bodies, supply chain participants, animal welfare organisation and other relevant experts.

While it was clear that the panel was not there to argue about whether the trade would or would not remain, it didn’t have much choice but to hear the position of the WA industry.

PGA of WA president Tony Seabrook said during his discussion with the panel, he had refused to “discuss how to go about shutting down the trade”.

Instead, he said the organisation aimed to highlight what the consequences of such action would be, and the “huge, enormous harm to WA producers” if Federal Labor went through with its election commitment.

“The panel is coming to the realisation that it’s much more complicated than they thought because of just how integrated live export is on our systems,” Mr Seabrook said.

He said he wasn’t sure how the panel was going to come up with a plan for the Federal Government, or who it was going to get its information from, because industry was “so unified in opposition to the whole idea”.

Mr Seabrook recently returned from Canberra where he met with six opposition MPs and independents about the importance of the live sheep trade, as well as making the case to government that the decision needed to be overhauled.

The panel, consisting of chair Phillip Glyde, Sue Middleton, Hon. Warren Snowdon and Heather Neil, is expected to submit a report to federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt by September 30.

WAFarmers voted at its annual conference in Perth last month to not engage with the State Government on the issue of phasing out the trade. The group’s leaders stuck to its guns last week.

WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said the panel was “very professional” during the meeting and were prepared to listen the organisation’s “scripted” statements against the banning of the trade.

He said the panel had told him they were bound by the “terms of reference” outlined by the Federal Government.

“The biggest issue is that they still have to report to Government,” Mr Whittington said.

“Where they get the views and advice from that they are looking for is the question.”

Mr Whittington said the most important thing for the industry to do was “hold the line and be consistent”.

The WA Livestock Exporters Association has repeatedly held the Federal Government has no mandate to shut down the live sheep trade and previous bills in federal parliament to do so had been defeated.

WALEA vice chairman Ashley James told media last week this was a political move by the Labor Government and had nothing to do with animal welfare because of the improvements made in the industry since stricter regulations were put in place in 2018.

He said the industry would not be “dictated to by an activist agenda” and could not transition away from the trade without dramatically impacting the livelihoods of families and communities.

Other groups the panel met with included the Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA, Elders, xxx

WA Shearing Industry Association executive officer Valerie Pretzel said the industry made the panel aware of “all ripple effects”.

“They were open to hearing that,” Ms Pretzel said.

She said shearers were gravely concerned the trade ban would go against work done on a State level to boost shearer numbers.

It could also shut down shearing operations at pre export depots, as well as on farms where sheep were prepared for export.

The loss of jobs would impact families, regional communities, and make it harder to attract people to the industry.

Ms Pretzel said the governments decision had not been thought through and was not based on research, data or animal welfare.

The number of live sheep exported from 2017 to last year dropped significantly, from 1.7 million head to 524,908.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said that in 2017, “prior to the new restrictions imposed on the industry”, the value of live sheep exports was $249m, with WA contributing 86 per cent of live sheep exported.

Last year the total value of live sheep exported was $82m, with Kuwait taking 270,870 sheep, or 52 per cent, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Israel with 19 and 17 per cent respectively.

In announcing the panel ... , the Federal Department of Agriculture said consultation would “not consider the merits of the Federal Government’s policy”.

Instead, it said the panel would engage with “relevant stakeholders”.

This included live sheep exporters, farmers, supply chain participants, communities, trading partners, animal welfare organisations, Indigenous Australians, state and territory governments, academics, and other relevant parties.

Mr Whittington said the panel was expected back in WA at the end of April for a “road tour” ti visit Moora, Northam, Katanning and Kojonup, as well as visiting with farmers directly impacted by a ban of the trade.

But when probed by Countryman, the Department said details of the panel’s return to WA were “still being finalised”.

The Federal Government has invited anyone impacted by a phase out of the live sheep trade to make a submission into the consultation process by May 31.

To join the conversation, visit haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/Live-Sheep-Phase-Out.

PANEL PURPOSE

It is seeking input on:

- how the government should phase out live sheep exports by sea

- the timeframe to implement the phase out

- how the phase out will impact exporters, farmers and other businesses across the supply chain

- support and adjustment options for those impacted by the phase out and opportunities, including options to expand domestic processing and increase sheep meat exports.