WA Angus News coordinator Jessica Dewar, who runs the Gabbadah-based Ardcairnie Angus stud with her husband Joe Dewar, has been awarded the prestigious Strathtay Trophy for her role as coordinator of the WA Angus News magazine. The presentation was held at The Angus Society of Australia’s WA committee annual general meeting on January 17 at Claremont. Ms Dewar said she was honoured to receive the award amongst her peers. “This accolade highlights my dedication to showcasing the strength and potential of WA Angus producers within the beef industry,” she said. “My journey with cattle began in 2018 when I met my husband, Joe Dewar, a sparking that became a deep connection to the industry. “Coming from a small animal veterinary nursing background, the cattle industry was unfamiliar territory at first.” Ms Dewar said after her family’s purchase of the Ardcairnie Angus stud in 2020, she had developed a profound respect and passion for the Angus breed. “WA Angus producers have so much greatness to offer the beef industry, so for me to help them promote, that is incredible,” she said. “I love networking with farmers and learning their stories. “My enthusiasm for the Angus breed and its producers is matched by my love for design work, which I use to elevate the visibility of WA Angus across the industry through the bi-annual WA Angus News magazine.” She credits committee members Jim and Pam McGregor for introducing her husband Joe to the Angus WA community, encouraging him to attend an AGM and join the committee. Ms Dewar became a committee member in 2022 and soon took on the role of WA Angus News coordinator. Her leadership has been instrumental in keeping the spotlight on WA Angus and its outstanding contributions to the beef industry. Her commitment to promoting the Angus breed extends beyond her professional role, reflecting her genuine passion for supporting local producers and fostering connections within the community. “The producers here are doing amazing work, and telling their stories,” Ms Dewar said. “Every article, every feature, is a chance to remind people of the incredible quality of Angus cattle being bred in WA. As the coordinator of WA Angus News, Ms Dewar has played a pivotal role in promoting the breed and uniting the Angus community across the State. The magazine serves as a key platform to share producer stories, highlight industry innovations, and celebrate the successes of WA Angus cattle. Through her creative design skills and passion for the breed, Ms Dewar has elevated the magazine to new heights.