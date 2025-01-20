Esperance farmer Andrew Kuss has been named the new chair of the WA Angus Committee, taking the reins from Manjimup-based Mark Muir after three years. Joe Dewar, of Ardcairnie Angus, will step into Mr Kuss’ former role as vice chair. Mr Muir, who runs Mordallup Angus Stud, took on the position in 2022. Mr Kuss is no stranger to the Angus Society having served previously as chair from 2013-2015, and will also continue his role as the national Angus Australia director. He said his ambition was to push programs to provide educational opportunities for youth. The announcement was made at the Angus Society of Australia’s WA Committee annual general meeting at Claremont on January 17, with 15 committee members attending. Speaking at the meeting, Mr Muir said there had been a new ruling for percentage definition of what constitutes as an Angus blood animal. “It states as long as it’s sired by an Angus bull, out of any breed dam including dairy, Bos Indicus, or Euro, the animal offspring is now considered an Angus, even though it’s only 50 per cent Angus blood,” he said. “Most supply chains still prefer 75 per cent plus Angus blood for their customers so its vitally important we do our best and reap any premium available.” Mr Muir reminded the committee members of the World Angus Forum taking place in Tamworth and Brisbane early May. “I’m proud of our WA State committee, for the things we do to promote our State and we always take a whole industry approach when issues arise,” he said. In recognition of long-time committee members Pam and Jim McGregor, Mr Muir was pleased to Also discussed was the prospect of a collaborative initiative between the WA society and Angus Australia via extension manager Nancy Crawshaw to host a Angus Masters Class educational event this year. Mr Muir said it would be designed for 25 to 40-year-olds and be a stepping stone from the society’s sponsorship of the WA Youth Cattle Camp. With the upcoming bull selling season just around the corner, he said. WA Angus breeders were producing some of the best bulls one could buy anywhere in Australia. “For many generations, the selection of genetic traits that suit our unique environmental conditions and markets have enabled commercial cattle producers to reap the benefits,” Mr Muir said.