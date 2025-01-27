WA Angus stalwarts have been recognised for their significant contributions in advancing the breed as it continues to gain a larger slice of the world red meat market. At the WA Angus Society Committee meeting on January 17 at Claremont, awards were handed to Pam and Jim McGregor, of Harvey, the Sudlow family, of Kapari Angus stud at Northampton, and WA Angus News co-ordinator Jessica Dewar, of Gabbadah. The McGregors received an Angus Australia Honorary Life Membership, the Sudlows were recognised for 50 years of society membership, and Ms Dewar was handed the Strathtay Trophy for promoting the breed and uniting the Angus community across the State. Ms McGregor said their 50-year cattle production run (1970 to 2020), including ownership of the Ardcairnie Angus stud, built relationships with wonderful people they had met in the Angus world. “Our Angus journey was and continues to be immensely rewarding working with so many amazing people committed to the advancement of the Angus breed,” she said. “This award is much valued.” Ms McGregor said the Angus were the most fertile in the very beginnings which build up to a registered cow herd of 430 by 2005. They embraced the Angus Group Breedplan and selecting on figures became the norm, but structure and phenotype were of equal importance. The couple’s final bull sale was held in 2021, a year after selling the stud, it was the close of their lifelong happiness with the wider Angus world and the animals they so enjoyed. The Sudlow family, including Kapari stud founders Ian and Kay and their son Tony and his wife Liz, who now run the stud with their daughter Maddy, were awarded a 50-year WA Angus Society membership. Ian, Tony and Liz all served terms as committee chair, and Ian represented WA as a member of Angus Australia for two three-year terms. The Sudlows were also involved with the Midlands Cattle Breeders’ Association’s Gingin Bull Sale, selling bulls at the inaugural sale in 1988 and every year after. Ian said Angus could handle the hot conditions in their environment and were easy-doing all-rounders. Ms Dewar was recognised for her work as WA Angus News co-ordinator. Former WA Angus Society Committee president Mark Muir said she filled the pages with quality stories, advertising and photos. Her other contributions included the WAF25 members promotional booklet and the AngusWA Instagram page.