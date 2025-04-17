WA cattle farmers ‘least exposed’ to Trump tariffs

WA cattle farmers will be the least exposed to Donald Trump’s tariffs of any State or Territory in Australia, with sandgropers more focused on feeding Asian consumers. A total 14 per cent of beef exports from WA headed to the US — Australia’s biggest beef export market — last year, with 86 per cent headed to other markets including Indonesia, Korea, Japan and China. Comparatively, Tasmania and South Australia are the most exposed to the US president’s plan to implement a 10 per cent tariff on agricultural imports. The US comprised 79 per cent of Tasmania’s and 49 per cent of South Australia’s boxed beef exports during the 2023-24 financial year. Episode 3 livestock analyst Matt Dalgleish said WA farmers were, or should be, more concerned about the US president’s trade tensions with China than the planned 10 per cent tariff, which would mostly be borne by US consumers. This was despite the US being Australia’s biggest beef and sheepmeat export market, accounting for more than $US1 billion last year. “When you think about it from a geographical point of view, WA is much more focused towards South-East Asia, to get to the Middle East, and the UK,” Mr Dalgleish said. “So geographically . . . it makes sense why WA farmers are not as worried in terms of a direct blowback from the US. “But they still have concern about how it will play out in a global environment.” Trump announced a baseline rate of 10 per cent for tariffs on imports from more than 180 countries after weeks of speculation on April 2, with a subset of 90 countries’ imports subject to reciprocal tariffs, ranging from 11-50 per cent. One week later, he dropped the tariff rates on imports from most US trade partners to 10 per cent for 90 days to allow trade negotiations with those countries. China’s tariffs, however, were raised to 125 per cent “effective immediately” after what Mr Trump said was a “lack of respect China had shown the world’s markets”. Mr Dalgleish said the president’s plan to implement a 10 per cent tariff on all goods imported into the US from Australia was the “best of a bad situation”, and the move would have a limited impact on cattle farmers down under. He said trade tensions between the US and China were much more of a risk to Australia than the 10 per cent tariff itself. “If we get into protracted battle over tariffs, and that hurts the Chinese economy, that will have much greater implications for Australian agriculture – whether that is beef, sheepmeat or grains, or coal and steel,” he said. “All of those commodities will be much more impacted by a Chinese economy that slips into recession due to these trade concerns. “From an Australian perspective, we are at a bit of a risk if they keep fighting due to the decline of the Chinese economy. “But if they become friends and get a deal struck, we are also at risk . . . if we see China turn away from Australia and towards the US.” Mr Dalgleish said price, food safety, freshness, flavour and tenderness were highly valued by US consumers, and importers would continue to buy and prioritise Australian beef. “It is the best of a bad situation, and it is the consumer that will wear the cost,” he said. “Figures so far show that on a $5 burger, a 10 per cent tariff would make that 5-10¢ more expensive.”