Labor’s candidate for O’Connor has gone to ground the week of the election, deferring questions about live export to a spokeswoman who said he was “working on his farm” and wouldn’t be available for comment. Fifth-generation grain farmer Darren Moir is not usually one to shy from public attention, having endured a tough debate during the gay marriage plebiscite in 2017. Mr Moir has become a hot topic for discussion in the lead up to the Federal election on May 3 after telling Countryman’s sister paper the Albany Advertiser that he supported the Albanese Government’s highly-contentious live sheep export ban. “The livestock industry will survive and there is a $140m transition package which will help,” he said. “But it’s also the right time for the industry to have a good old look at itself and ask why the margins are so tight for farmers. “There are two large processing plants in O’Connor and it is time to get them cranked up because I would love to have more processing done onshore, here in Australia.” His announcement as the Labor candidate, one of seven facing off against Liberal incumbent Rick Wilson, baffled many Keep The Sheep supporters who firmly oppose the party’s plan to ban live sheep exports by May 1, 2028. Countryman reached out to Mr Moir’s media team on Monday, April 28, requesting an interview to learn more about Mr Moir’s farming history and his plans for the agriculture sector should he win the seat. But the spokeswoman said Mr Moir was “working on his farm” and would not be available “for the next couple of days”. Mr Moir took over the family farm after securing a degree in agriculture at UWA after boarding school and has been farming the land since. The husband and father battled with his sexuality until his 30s but is now open about his struggles and fight for marriage equality. Mr Moir first became a Labor Party member during Kevin Rudd’s reign as prime minister, stepping up for the seat of O’Connor for the first time for the 2025 election. He has campaigned heavily across the region in recent weeks, travelling to Collie, Kalgoorlie, Esperance and Albany. Mr Moir has openly voiced his support of Labor’s election commitments, including tax cuts, renewable energy strategy, cheaper childcare and medicine, and HECS and TAFE course cost reductions.