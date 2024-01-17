It’s been a turbulent 12 months for the WA cattle market, and though the record prices of 2022 are long gone, beef exports have hit record highs and analysts are forecasting an “extremely positive” year ahead. Today, we are proud to present to you our celebration of the State’s vibrant cattle industry with our annual publication, Prime Beef. WA exported 52 million kg of beef in 2022-23, up 25 per cent on the previous financial year, according to figures from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. “So far in 2023-24 (July to October), 20 million kg has been exported, up 15 per cent on the 17 million kg at this time last year, and the highest on record for this time of year,” DPIRD research officer Kate Pritchett said. “The value of WA beef exports reached $338 million (in 2022-23), up 21 per cent year on year, and the highest on record.” Beef exports from July to October 2023 valued $115m — down 7 per cent YOY despite the increase in volume exported, which Ms Pritchett attributed to softening prices at the farm gate. BOXED BEEF EXPORTS SOAR The biggest market for WA boxed beef in 2022-23 was China, which accounted for 36 per cent of total exports and 39 per cent of value. China was followed by Indonesia (14 per cent) and Korea (13 per cent) as WA’s biggest markets by volume. Episode 3 market analyst Matt Dalgleish said the surge in exports could be attributed to the “more competitive” price of Australian cattle in 2023. “Our animals are cheaper, and our meat is more competitive in export markets, so that’s probably accounted for some of the rise in volume,” he said. “But having the value go up almost as much as the volume, from a WA perspective, it could indicate that there’s been a move towards more premium product.” In China, Mr Dalgleish said Australian beef was mainly marketed in “seven or eight” major cities where there was a big portion of high income earners. “We don’t want to try to compete with Brazil (for cheaper cuts) in China, because our cost base is never going to be able to do that effectively,” he said. “It’s better to target specific markets, which is what the strategy has been for a while, and it’s paying dividends.” He predicted Australian beef exports would continue rising in 2024 as the US teetered on the edge of a major herd rebuild. “As the US herd switches from liquidation to rebuild, their export capacity will be diminished, which will open up opportunities in places like Japan, China and South Korea,” Mr Dalgleish said. “At the moment, Australia is in the box position because of how much our cattle prices have come off.” PRODUCTION LIFTS There were 397,000 head of WA cattle slaughtered in 2022-23, a 22 per cent lift from the previous financial year. Ms Pritchett said the increase was likely the result of less favourable seasonal conditions in 2023, which prompted WA producers to reduce stock numbers, and pressure on feed resources. Female cattle slaughter increased 19 per cent YOY while male cattle slaughter was up 26 per cent. Of the total cattle slaughter, cows and heifers made up 54 per cent or 215,000 head, while bulls, bullocks and steers made up the remaining 46 per cent or 182,000 head. “WA beef production in 2022-23 reached 114.9 million kg, a 24 per cent increase YOY off the back of increased slaughter,” Ms Pritchett said. “The average carcase weight per animal increased in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22, from 285kg/head to 290kg/head, due to a good spring in 2022 providing ample feed.” ‘EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG’ OUTLOOK Cattle producers have plenty to be optimistic about in the new year, according to Meat and Livestock Australia market analyst Ripley Atkinson. “Compared to 12 months ago, the industry is in a very different but similarly positive state,” he said. “There is no question that the longer-term demand and fundamentals of cattle and beef production for Australia remains exceptionally strong.” Mr Atkinson said the world’s growing middle class would continue to demand the “high quality, consistent beef” Australia was renowned for, while “resilient” domestic consumers would continue to prioritise it in their shopping baskets. “With recent rain, falling retail prices, strong exports and rising processor throughput, the outlook for the sector remains exceptionally strong,” he said. “Looking domestically, the efforts and investment producers have made in genetics and improving infrastructure and on-farm management over the past three years will continue to pay dividends with better performance of their herds. “This will become more apparent when seasonal conditions become more challenging, as the herd’s productivity remains strong with high turn-off weights and better fertility.” PRICE FORECAST Mr Atkinson said changing confidence and sentiment had dictated the performance of the market in 2023, as well as weak buying demand and higher numbers of stock on-farm. “There has never been a more seismic shift in the confidence of Australian livestock producers in such a short time than what played out in 2023,” he said. Prices for prime and store livestock started rising significantly from early November on the back of late spring rains in key production regions, particularly on the East Coast. The rains fuelled pasture growth, giving restockers the confidence to enter the market, and allowing graziers to hold on to livestock, which increased demand. Agora Livestock Analyst Rob Kelly said the subsequent boost in prices was flowing through to WA. “The outlook does improve when the East Coast outlook improves as well. There is a bit of a correlation,” he said. “I certainly don’t feel prices are going to go back down in the other direction.” Mr Dalgleish agreed but predicted prices would remain “pretty competitive” into 2024. “It’s likely we’re going to have either an average season or a slightly drier one,” he said. “That means we’ll be turning off and slaughtering more cattle, which will mean prices won’t be able to rally too high in a comparative sense to the rest of the world. “We’ll probably have plenty of product to spare for those markets that will be looking for it.”