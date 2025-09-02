WA lamb prices have stabilised following a record-breaking surge in early August, driven by the upcoming arrival of new-season lambs and ongoing tight supply conditions. The State’s lamb price soared to an unbelievable new record of $400 per head at the Muchea Livestock Centre on August 18, after nearly two months of records being broken at Muchea and the Katanning Regional Saleyards. Prices softened $10-20 to reach a top of $342 per head for prime lambs at the Katanning Regional Saleyards on August 20, down on the saleyards record of $370 per head achieved on August 6. Heavy lamb prices reached a top of $385 per head at Muchea on August 26, with supply easing about 3500 head due to widespread rain, and pricing easing across the board. Meat and Livestock Australia analyst Emily Tan said lamb prices had steadied after reaching record highs in early August, with new-season lambs driving market activity as supply remained tight. “While top-quality lambs continue to attract premiums, overall averages have softened,” she said. “Now, as new-season lambs become available, the market has shown signs of levelling . . . but new-season lambs are generally achieving stronger prices over older drafts, contributing to a plateau in the market.” National lamb prices reached record levels in early August, with heavy lambs hitting 1223¢/kg carcase weight (cwt), trade lambs 1208¢/kg, light lambs 1020¢/kg, and mutton 762¢/kg Affecting prices at the end of August were maintenance shutdowns and plant reopenings across Australia, with sheepmeat throughput last week increasing by 7 per cent to 512,950 head — the highest since June. WA lamb slaughter surged 58 per cent to 44,875 head during the last week of August, after its major processing facilities reopened after a week-long maintenance shutdown — boosting national lamb slaughter by 9 per cent that same week. Prices in WA have surged to record highs since mid-July, in stark contrast to the same time last year when prices fell to historically low levels due in part to a lack of confidence in the industry ahead of the Federal Government’s planned live sheep export ban. Tight supply continues to underpin the market, with processors going head-to-head for quality stock and new-season lambs set to hit saleyards within the month — meaning prices are expected to remain firm into spring. At the same time, strong international demand — particularly from the US and China — are also underpinning market strength. Ms Tan said many processors had expected a “bigger pool of sheep” would be available in winter, with supply tighter than expected and producers instead destocking older ewes to retain younger, more productive breeders. “Looking ahead, supply dynamics will continue to shape the market,” she said. “A smaller lamb crop could lend some support to prices, although quality will stay the main competition driver. “While the record highs of early August may not be repeated in the short term, limited availability and seasonal shifts suggest the market is likely to remain firm into spring.”