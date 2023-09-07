West Australian cattle producers, sheep producers and lot feeders have the first chance in three years to secure a seat on Meat and Livestock Australia’s board selection committee. Three producer representatives will be elected to the committee at MLA’s annual general meeting in Bendigo on November 23, with nominations now open. The selection committee is tasked with reporting to members on the suitability of candidates for election to MLA’s board of directors, as well as facilitating the application and review process. It has nine members in total including three representatives appointed from MLA’s cattle, lot feeder and sheepmeat peak councils; two non-voting MLA directors; and four elected producer representatives. “At this year’s AGM… MLA producer members can elect three representatives — one each for cattle, feedlot and sheepmeat — to the board selection committee for a three-year term,” an MLA spokesman said. “Only members who hold votes in the relevant producer member class are eligible to vote in that class.” Currently serving as producer members are south-west Queensland commercial cattle producer Dan Radel, McDonald Holdings chief financial officer Julie McDonald (QLD), Whyalla Beef general manager Tony Fitzgerald (NSW), and Jigsaw Farms manager Mark Wootton (VIC). Mr Radel, Mr Fitzgerald and Mr Wootton are coming to the end of their three-year terms while Ms McDonald is completing her second year. Producer members can nominate themselves or others until September 18 via MLA’s website. Successful candidates are paid a sitting fee and travel expenses to attend meetings.