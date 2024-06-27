WA Livestock Research Council: Tough talk matters

To cap off the WA Livestock Research Council forum in a sense that ‘tough talk matters’ motivational speakers Mike Rolls and Ben Pettingill — the Legless and Blind team, shared their story of how they tackled extraordinary adversity. After they both took part in a Kojonup community run to raise funds for suicide awareness, they attended the WALRC Livestock Matters forum held on June 25 with a message about the “tough stuff in life”. The Melburnians asked what tough meant to members of the audience. “Tough was eating rabbit” was a reply. “Only in WA,” Mr Rolls said. “One that popped into my mind was my footy coach — he never let anyone complain of anything.” While off to a footy game in Hobart he had one of his lasting memories, waking up in a Melbourne hospital after a five-week induced coma. The doctor said he had been a very sick young man contracting a rare disease — meningococcal septicaemia. “You lost your right leg below the knee and most of your left leg,” the doctor said. He developed liver and kidney failure and had many bleeds in the brain. Mr Pettingill said it’s not easy talking about the tough stuff, life was exactly like that — it throws a whole range of challenges of all different shapes and sizes. “We are get thrown a different hand of cards and we have to deal with it,” he said. “What I got dealt changed my life at 16 — when my sight got blurry. He looked for someone to turn too. “I called my dad, who said don’t worry about it, we will wait and see what happens,” Mr Pettingill said. “But Mum has this amazing way of turning little things into much bigger than they need to be. “Dad said Mum is in charge now.” After many tests, the doctor sent him home on a course of steroids. One morning, Mr Pettingill woke up with a loss of 98 per cent of his eyesight. It wasn’t what the doctors originally thought, it was a rare disease that was incurable, that meant he would be blind for life.. “Since that day, it’s been tough,” Mr Pettingill said. “A lot of what we heard today like May 2028 (live export ban date) — we can’t control that outcome. “We can control the choices we make, how we respond and react, what we say and do and who we surround ourselves with and whether we ask for help when we need it.” Mr Pettingill said people would be mentally better off if they focused on what they could control. “When things are tough, don’t ignore it, recognise it and be OK with it,” he said. “Were on a mission to get tough people to talk about tough stuff.”