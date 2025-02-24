Incoming WA Livestock Research Council executive officer Amy Coombe hopes to steer the consultation group through the next phase of its research and development investment cycle. She will begin her role on March 1, replacing outgoing executive officer Esther Price who served as executive officer since 2018. Ms Price said she was delighted to announce the appointment of Ms Coombe and would provide support for the three-month transition period. “One of the benefits of having been around for a while is that I’ve discovered just how rewarding it is to help the next wave of agricultural professionals in their provision of service to this industry,” Ms Price said. “I’m proud to have helped guide WALRC to where it is today, but it’s now time for the baton to be handed over and I know Amy will do a great job of taking WALRC forward.” Ms Coombe holds the role of executive officer to the Australian Association of Agricultural Consultants (WA) — a position that is completely complementary to the WALRC contract, according to Ms Price. “The AAACWA is one of three associate members of WALRC and this affiliation has been incredibly valuable over the time I’ve been involved,” Ms Price said. “The executive officer position is all about contacts and networks and Amy has a great start coming to WALRC with the AAACWA connections in place.” Ms Coombe’s appointment coincides with a series of project calls coming out of Meat and Livestock Australia following the previous 12 months of consultation and priority setting. “The focus of WALRC’s last 12 months has been to ensure a quality process of consultation with red meat producers across our region — all of which has influenced our feedback to MLA and the resulting generation of the terms of reference for our research and extension community to respond to,” Ms Price said. “Amy will be helping steer WALRC through the next phase of the R&D investment cycle, which includes significant workload for our producer members who get really involved in reviewing and ground truthing project proposals. “She will also be driving the development and delivery of WALRC’s on-farm Livestock Matters events this year, which will take place in July.” Ms Price said Ms Coombe came to the role with a strong background in communication, facilitation and engagement. “She has a particular passion for mental health and in fact spent some time on the speakers circuit sharing her insights in this space,” she said.