WA’s biennial BetterBeef conference is back bigger and better with the three-day event set to take place in Bunbury. BetterBeef 2025, from March 19 to 21, will be presented by the WA Lot Feeders Association in conjunction with the Australian Lot Feeders Association and Meat and Livestock Australia. This year’s theme, Building Success, Securing Succession, and Fuelling Growth in Grain Fed Beef will put the beef industry’s challenges and opportunities front and centre. Day one will welcome guests at Bunbury’s Ruby Lounge for a social sundowner. Day two will feature the speaker forum at the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre with a host of presentations from industry experts including Centre for Food Integrity chief executive officer Charlie Arnot. Mr Arnot will touch on global expectations shaping beef production. Australia exports more than 60 per cent of the beef it produces, which means market access may be increasingly influenced by evolving social expectations for animal welfare in the US, Europe and other markets Other speakers include Spudshed owner Tony Galati, who will announced the WALFA Ambassador Award at the Beef Connections Dinner. The award aims at recognising a dedicated and enthusiastic person working in the WA feedlot industry, who aspires to take on leadership roles in the future. The recipient of the award will receive an all-expense-paid trip to a relevant event or the option of a training course held this year. Other awards include the WALFA Researcher of the Year Award and the WALFA Innovator Award. Curtin University Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management Elizabeth Jackson will speak on issues affecting the scalability of grain fed beef supply chains in WA and the role technology in supply chains for solving some of these problems. Teys Australia general manager feedlots Grant Garey will address some of the pressing sustainability issues in the feedlot sector and University of New England Associate Professor in the School of Environmental and Rural Science Fran Crowley will update guests on the latest research in terms of the sustainability factors that are affecting the feedlot sector. Day three will take guests on an informative tour of processor V & V Walsh. To find out more, visit walotfeeders.com.au.