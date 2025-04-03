Kimberley pastoralists have claimed a significant victory in a legal battle with the State Government and had their pastoral rents slashed by up to 10 per cent after arguing their properties had been significantly overvalued. This follows an earlier appeal process where some, but not all, of the stations’ pastoral lease rents were reduced by up to 100 per cent. Nine companies or individuals behind 13 of the most well-known cattle stations took a long-running dispute with the Valuer-General to the State Administrative Tribunal in February 2022, with the outcome revealed in recent months. Each of those involved believed the 2019 valuation placed on their sprawling pastoral leases and applicable for 10 years, was too high. Countryman can reveal the SAT recently deemed the stations’ rents would be slashed, in some cases up to 10 per cent, for a 10-year period from 2019 to 2029. Among the group was outback cattle king Sterling Buntine, who had rents reduced for Bedford Downs, Lissadell and Lansdowne stations and will now pay $32,400, $31,050 and $16,200 per year respectively. Anna Plains Cattle Co was another of the also one the companies, that took the State Government to task, with Anna Plains Station’s rent reduced to $37,350, based on a 2019 valuation. Station manager David Stoate said pastoralists had united banded together because they believed their properties had been “significantly overvalued”. “The land valuation methodology used by the Valuer-General is fundamentally flawed and produces unfair outcomes,” he said. “In the end, the applicants were willing to accept a further reduction in rents from the Valuer-General rather than proceed to a full hearing at the SAT.” Pastoral rents are reviewed every 10 years, determined by the Valuer-General and based on land values, the economic state of the pastoral industry and the rate of return. The station’s value of the station then determines how much rent is paid. Documents obtained by Countryman reveal the stations’ annual rents now vary between $9675 and $37,350 but a Department of Lands spokeswoman would not say what the previous rents were. “Historical rent information for pastoral leases is commercial-in-confidence,” she said. Other companies or individuals involved in the action included Dunkeld Pastoral Company, Mandora Cattle Company, Peter Camp, Mike Delong, Mount Pierre Pastoral Aboriginal Corporation and Yougawalla Pastoral Company. Dunkeld Pastoral Company lobbied to have rents reduced for Theda, and Doongan stations, while Mandora Cattle Co had self-named Mandora Station included on the list. Rents were also cut for Peter Camp’s Kalyeeda Station, Mike Delong’s Dampiers Downs Station, Mt Pierre Aboriginal Corporation’s Mt Pierre Station, and Yougawalla’s Pastoral Company’s Yougawalla Station, as well as its Bulka and Margaret River stations. A Landgate spokesman would not comment on each station specifically but said the State’s Valuer-General was “committed to a fair and transparent process” to determine pastoral lease rents in WA. He said rents were determined by analysing the sale of stations and then deducting the total value of all plant equipment, stock and improvements to “disclose the unimproved value of the land”. “This market evidence is then utilised to determine unimproved values for pastoral leases, to which a rate of return is applied to determine the annual rental,” he said. The rent reductions will remain in place at least July 1, 2029, when the leases are up for renewal.