More than 1500 sheep and goats were scanned via electronic identification tags at the Muchea Livestock Centre on the first day of the new system coming into play in WA. WA saleyards and abattoirs started scanning electronic identification tags for sheep and goats on July 1, as part of the staged launch of a new national traceability system. The implementation date coincided with Muchea’s weekly sheep sale on Tuesday, July 1, when 10,566 head of sheep and lambs were penned. From July 1, Farmers presenting sheep or goats born after that date will no longer be able to use visual tags, which will still be accepted for animals born before that date, for another year. And from July 1 next year, no stock will be able to leave a farmer’s property without an eID tag — including any animals born prior to January 1, 2025. WA Meat Industry Authority chief executive I-Lyn Loo said Muchea’s Allflex three-way draft scanning system had been through the WA Government’s eID infrastructure grants program. A total 1505 head of sheep and goats scanned through the system, which Ms Loo said had worked “really well”. “We didn’t hear any major concerns and about 1.5 per cent of the sheep and lambs presented at the saleyard were scanned,” she said. The program — worth $26.5m — was set up to help WA’s sheep and goat industries transition to mandatory eID, with a phased introduction now under way before the system is fully operational by July 1, 2026. Muchea’s three-way drafting system enables all sheep to pass through a series of panels, and the eID tags in sheep or goats are picked up, scanned onto a tablet, and transferred to the office. That data is then provided to the National Livestock Identification Service. A WA Tag Incentive Payment discount is set to remain in place for all NLIS accredited white eID tags bought before December 31.