Man’s best friend took centre stage at the WA Sheep Expo Working Dog Auction, with a range of specially bred canines put on offer in an bid to lift the quality of breeding — and a talented kelpie selling for a top price of $12,000. It was the second time the event had been held in WA, after making its debut on the final day of the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Ram Sale last year and making a comeback to the Katanning Leisure Centre on August 17. This year’s auction was conducted by Westcoast Rural and attracted a quality line up of 11 WA-bred working dogs. A Pinjarra-bred kelpie found a new home after selling for a top price of $12,000, just down on last year’s $15,900 price. Bending Kelpies stud principal Tim Bending offered the star lot — Bending Emmy by Yarrabee Tom and out of Breaking Holly. The 21-month-of-age black and tan Emmy was well started on both sheep and cattle. “She is free backing and has plenty of force when needed and can muster and drove small mobs in the paddock,” Mr Bending said. “I’ve been breeding for only one year and this was my first participation as a vendor at the Katanning sale. “I found it better than expected.” Overall, five of the 11 dogs were sold for an average price of $8050 — up $2957 per head on last year, when 11 dogs sold for an average price of $5093. This year, prices ranged from $2000 to $12,000/head. Four of the dogs that were passed in sold immediately after the sale with prices ranging between $1000 and $5000. Kojonup-based Glenpadden farm hand Tayla Hill was the successful bidder on Bending Emmy. Her sights set on securing an experienced kelpie with the funding from Glenpadden Farms owner Geoff Bilney. “I wanted a dog that would go right to work and has a good nature working sheep,” Ms Hill said. She attended her first Katanning dog sale with Mr Bilney in support. Emmy would be the first dog to come under her command at the busy Glenpadden feedlot where more than 30,000 sheep are put through the yards each year. Also attending his first dog auction at Katanning, Jerramungup sheep producer Nathan Brown secured a rising two-year-old Kelpie, Max, for the $9250 second top-price of the sale. “I wanted a good sheep dog ready to go,” he said. Williams-based David Whitting, who bred and trained Max, said his working dog was keen and hardworking able to muster and drove small mobs in a paddock but was best suited in the yards. “Max was from my first puppy litter and I am very pleased how well he sold and behaved at Katanning,” he said. Also aiming to bring a preferred experience Kelpie to the farm, Kukerin-based Golden Hill stud co-principal Julie Ditchburn secured Kracken Razor, a 14-month-old black and tan dog by Mjurrumboola Bow for $9000. This fully trained lelpie was bred and offered for sale by Shimmy Downs Kelpies stud principal James Carr of Yalyalup. “Razor has a good cast and great eye when working in the paddock with a natural lay down and good stop,” Mr Carr said. Ms Ditchburn appreciated how Razor worked in the demonstration yard. “He had a good presence and was controlled quite well,” she said. Working Dog Auction co-ordinator Blake Robinson said the sale brought a big crowd to the event that presented each of the sale dogs in action during demonstrations throughout the day. “We organised to have the dog owners demonstrate their dog’s working experience by drafting sheep in a small yard,” he said. “This year’s sale presented a quality line-up with all-round types for working sheep or cattle.” Westcoast Rural livestock agent Lincon Gangell said the second annual Katanning auction had an overall good result and would go a long way in building the sale. “The very best dogs sold well and we had some new vendors who had great success and are planning to return next year,” he said. “Those that invested in a good working dog for their farms seemed very pleased to take home a well-bred and trained dog.”