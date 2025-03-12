WA sheep prices remain unchanged but booking space remains difficult to find locally. East coast buyers have hit the WA market strongly during the past week. The rain in NSW has started to pull lambs from the south in anticipation of feed increasing. This has brought South Australia buyers back into the WA market. There are buyers for lambs from 28kg and above and prices range from $3 for crossbreds and $2.80 for Merinos. Mutton markets in WA continue to move quickly with bookings less than a week out available. Once this dries up, lamb demand will increase again locally. On the east coast, prices increased in Victoria and South Australia to try and stop too many lambs flowing north. Mutton prices remain at a reasonable premium in WA. Goat prices eased this week with NSW down to $2.70 hot score carcase weight — WA is unchanged at $2.90. It’s been another quiet week for cattle live export markets. Prices remain around $3.50 for steers, $3.30 for heifers and $3.10 for bulls (ex-Queensland). If you have sheep, lambs or cattle to sell — you can advertise them to dozens of buyers for free at agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Minimum price store lamb contracts are now available for May and June in WA. Current WA feeder lamb bids on Agora: Crossbred store lambs: minimum 40kg, $3.20. Merino lambs: minimum 40kg, $2.80. Shedder lambs: minimum 40kg, $3.20. To find out more about these orders and other buyers in the market, call Rob Kelly 0483 929 988. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers — download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.