A new study has painted a pessimistic picture for WA’s sheep industry as farmers attribute a drop in confidence to price volatility, weather conditions and the looming live sheep export ban. The latest Meat and Livestock Australia Sheep Producers Intentions Survey collected responses from more than 2300 producers across Australia from May 1-June 3. The survey indicated national sheep producer outlooks had improved since the last survey in October, with sentiment rising by 46 points to a net sentiment score of plus-four. However, things were not so positive in the west. The survey recorded WA sheep producers’ sentiment at a -64 net sentiment score. MLA market information manager Stephen Bignell said the plans to reduce breeding ewe numbers were strongest in WA. “Western Australian producers are forecasting a decrease in breeding ewe flock numbers in the next 12 months — a result which may have ongoing impacts for the national flock,” he said. WA’s wether flock is forecast to drop by 49 per cent from 1.54 million this year to about 787,000 in 2025. The State’s ewe flock is expected to fall by 27 per cent from 9.07m this year to 6.63m in 2025. Mr Bignell said along with difficult market conditions, the looming live sheep export ban, which has been legislated to take place by mid-2028, had affected producer sentiment. Nineteen per cent of sheep producers across Australia said government polices were affecting their on-farm decision making, with 12 per cent of these respondents referring directly to the Albanese Government’s policy to phase out live sheep exports by sea. WOOL PRODUCER CONFIDENCE DROPS The survey also recorded Australian wool producers had a more pessimistic outlook for the industry compared with the MLA’s last report. Opinion of the Australian wool industry was down nine points to a net sentiment score of -24. The net sentiment score for WA wool producers sits at -38 — an eight-point drop since October. The report said this drop was caused by worsening weather conditions in South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria. Wool Producers Australia CEO Jo Hall said there were “a number of reasons” for the confidence decline in the wool and sheepmeat industries, which included “bad government polices”. “This Government is removing a viable trade and reducing competition in the sheep industry, making it less viable to raise sheep in the west, which in turn will have a national impact on the sheep industry,” she said. “While proponents of the ban will continue to say that it doesn’t come into effect until 2028, what they won’t acknowledge is the immediate and material negative impact that this decision has had on confidence of the industry, which has now been proved through this SPIS.” Ms Hall said the Labor Government should “hang their heads in shame”.