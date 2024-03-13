The Ledwith family of Kolindale Merino and Poll Merino stud, Dudinin, were wrapped in wool after winning their first supreme exhibit title at the 2024 Wagin Woolorama Merino and Poll Merino sheep section competition. Their AI-bred 4-tooth strong-wool Poll Merino ram, sired by Wallaloo Park 422 and named Kolindale Lustre 73, literally stood tall above the others on the Merino lawn on March 8, with 146 entries from 20 studs going for the coveted top award. The huge scale Kolindale ram, exhibited by studmaster Luke Ledwith, started its run to the top in the Strong Wool Poll Merino Ram class (4-tooth or over) with 12 entries. This class was judged by strong wool judge Phil Jones, who collaborated with his wife Robyn. The couple run the Belka Valley stud in Bruce Rock. Mr Jones said the Kolindale ram was “well-made” with “beautiful white crimpy wool” and there was “not a lot in it” when compared to the second-placed ram, exhibited by the Lewisdale stud. From that class-win to the supreme judging, when the Dudinin-bred ram was given a unanimous nod from all four judges, Mr Ledwith said it was the first supreme sash won by Kolindale since he bought the stud from previous owners Colin and Rae Lewis. Kolindale Lustre was earlier awarded the Grand Champion Poll Merino Ram with fine-wool judge Steven Bolt, of Claypans stud in Corrigin, commenting on its presence. “The Kolindale ram has length of body, is structurally sound and a modern type; its wool quality carries clean down the folds and back end for a strong wool sheep type,” he said. The supreme line-up had the Kolindale strong-wool Poll Merino ram against three other grand champions including a Merino ram and Poll Merino ewe — both exhibited by the Wise family, of Wililoo stud in Katanning — with the other contender a Merino ewe exhibited by the King family of Rangeview stud in Darkan. Medium-wool judge Shayne Mackin of Kamballie stud, in Tammin, said the Grand Champion Wililoo Merino ram, that was earlier sashed with the Champion Medium Wool Ram ribbon, had “presence” and was “fault-free with very good wool and productive skin”. Mr Jones said the Grand Champion Wililoo Poll Merino ewe, which was earlier sashed with the Champion Medium Wool Poll Merino Ewe ribbon, had “overall productivity and beautiful white crimpy wool with a great muzzle set-up”. The Rangeview Grand Champion Merino ewe, earlier sashed with the Champion Fine Wool ribbon, had “softness and purity”, according to Mr Mackin. The four Wheatbelt judges were unanimous in their decision to sash the Kolindale ram with the supreme ribbon. Mr Bolt said it was an “exceptional effort” for participating studs to win the top Woolorama award based on a variety of individual stud types. “The Kolindale ram is a magnificent sire with structural correctness — carrying heavy-cut wool quality, an outstanding choice for industry — a modern Merino type, so complete,” he said. Also, during the judging, the Rintoul family, of Auburn Valley stud in Williams, won their first Champion Two-Tooth Ram title with a Merino ram entry sired by Wililoo Busker 469. Auburn Valley co-principal Jeff Rintoul said he attributed the win to producing consistent medium-wool quality directed at the high-end top-making fleece market. In the group judging, held on March 9, the Wililoo Grand Champion Merino Ram was matched up with the stud’s Champion Medium Wool Merino Ewe — the pair taking out the Countryman Cup Merino Pair of the Year competition. Ms Jones said it was the pair’s “size, scale and productivity” that gave them the win and entitled the Wise family to compete at the national pairs competition to be held at Bendigo in July. TROPHIES Supreme exhibit: Kolindale Grand Champion Poll Merino Ram: Kolindale Reserve Grand Champion Poll Merino Ram: Seymour Park Grand Champion Merino Ram: Wililoo Reserve Grand Champion Merino Ram: Auburn Valley Grand Champion Poll Merino Ewe: Wililoo Reserve Grand Champion Poll Merino Ewe: Manunda Grand Champion Merino Ewe: Rangeview Reserve Grand Champion Merino Ewe: Wililoo Grand Champion Lamb: Wililoo Countryman Cup Merino Pair of the Year: Wililoo H Biggin Memorial Trophy: Rangeview Woolorama Cup: Tilba Tilba TR Murdoch Cup: Lewisdale Nutrien Trophy: Rangeview WA Merino Exhibitor of the Year: Rangeview Most Points in Sheep and Wool: Tilba Tilba Most Points in Wool: Lewisdale Most Points, Ewe: Wililoo Most Points: Poll: Wililoo Most Points Horn: Auburn Valley Most Points Open: Wililoo CHAMPIONS Champion Two-Tooth Ram: Auburn Valley Champion Two-Tooth Ewe: Rangeview Champion Strong Wool Poll Merino Ram: Kolindale, Reserve: Lewisdale Champion Strong Wool Poll Merino Ewe: Manunda, Reserve: Wililoo Champion Strong Wool Merino Ram: Kolindale, Reserve: Woolkabin Champion Strong Wool Poll Merino Ewe: Manunda, Reserve: Wililoo Champion Superfine Poll Merino Ram: Rangeview, Reserve: Tilba Tilba Champion Superfine Poll Merino Ewe: The Grange, Reserve: Tilba Tilba Champion Superfine Merino Ram: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Tilba Tilba Champion Superfine Merino Ewe: Rangeview: Reserve: Seymour Park Champion Fine Wool Poll Merino Ram: Seymour Park, Reserve: Eungai Champion Fine Wool Poll Merino Ewe: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Belmont Park Champion Fine Wool Merino Ram: Rangeview, Reserve: Tilba Tilba Champion Fine Wool Merino Ewe: Rangeview, Reserve: Tilba Tilba Champion Fine-Medium Wool Poll Merino Ram: Seymour Park, Reserve: Lewisdale Champion Fine-Medium Wool Poll Merino Ewe: Seymour Park, Reserve: Quailerup West Champion Fine-Medium Wool Merino Ram: Eungai, Reserve: Quailerup West Champion Fine-Medium Wool Merino Ewe: Wililoo, Reserve: Rangeview Champion Medium Wool Poll Merino Ram: Seymour Park, Reserve: Westerdale Champion Medium Wool Poll Merino Ewe: Wililoo, Reserve: Wililoo Champion Medium Wool Merino Ram: Wililoo, Reserve: Auburn Valley Champion Medium Wool Merino Merino Ewe: Wililoo, Reserve: Auburn Valley Champion Strong Wool Poll Merino Ram: Kolindale: Reserve: Lewisdale Champion Strong Wool Poll Merino Ewe: Manunda, Reserve: Wililoo Champion Strong Wool Merino Ram: Woolkabin, Reserve: Kolindale Champion Strong Wool Merino Ewe: Auburn Valley, Reserve: Auburn Valley Champion Ram Lamb: Wililoo Champion Ewe Lamb: Seymour Park