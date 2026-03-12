The Richardson family of Gnowangerup-based Mianelup Merino and Poll Merino stud, founded in 1908, celebrated their 118th year of registered breeding by taking out their first Supreme Champion sash at this year’s Wagin Woolorama. Mianelup studmaster Elliot Richardson said it was an honour to win WA’s most prestigious award. “This is one of our best achievements in sheep breeding since my great grandfather founded the stud in 1908,” he said. “We eyed an outside sire, Wallaloo Park 422, at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo. “Ten doses of semen were secured for our ET program resulting in our ram that brought home several top awards from Woolorama on the weekend.” Mianelup Barley, named by Mr Richardson’s children, was judged in the Poll Merino 4-tooth strong wool class. It then weaved its way to the ultimate nail-biting supreme competition against a Kolindale fine wool 4-tooth Merino ram and two ewes. The ewes in the supreme line-up included a Mianelup 4-tooth medium wool Poll Merino and a Wililoo 2-tooth strong-wool Merino. Mr Richardson said he had always been up for the challenge of breeding the best in the business — aiming to increase the stud’s nucleus flock with quality ewe replacements. “I was a good learner listening intently to several industry people along my journey of growing up on the family farm,” he said. “You can have the best sheep genetics in the world, but you must have the knack for sheep husbandry management to utilise those genetics to their full potential. “I like my sheep and I like our cropping program, the two complement each other.” Mr Richardson and his team fill the bales with white and crimpy medium wool with productive nourishment. “There is a fine balance between wool cut and fertility to maintain, an important challenge for sustainability,” he said. “We run a 65-35 cropping and sheep program and use pasture-crop rotation for week management. “Those producers that can manage a mixed farming enterprise cover their risks and are being rewarded by staying with sheep.” During the Woolorama Supreme judging competition on the Merino lawn on March 6, judge Sam Phillips of Yarrawonga Poll Merino stud in Cunningar, NSW, said the Mianelup ram caught his eye with its length and depth of body. “He carries beautiful white wool and will cut a lot of it and has power and structure,” he said. Mr Phillips said the size of the “sirey outlook” ram combined with the quality of the wool and “perfect structure” was a treasure to find. The Richardson family put up the winning combination of their newly sashed supreme ram with the ewe that was sashed Grand Champion Poll Merino Ewe to take out the prestigious Nutrien Woolorama Pair competition – formerly the Countryman Cup. This combination of one ram and one ewe in this Pairs of the Year competition brought 11 entries. Judge Fraser House, of the Barloo stud in Gnowangerup, said the combination of a “standout ram” with its big size and purity matched up with the great fleece carried on the ewe went well together. The Richardsons are now eligible to compete in the national pair of the year at the Australian Wool and Sheep Show in Bendigo in July. Mianelup’s entry into the Nutrien Trophy Group of Three Ewes was won with their three Poll Merino ewes. The Wise family of Wililoo stud in Woodanilling won the T.R. Murdoch Cup with their group of three Poll Merino rams and they took out the H. Biggin Memorial Trophy with their group of Two rams and Two ewes. The Ledwith family of Kolindale stud in Dudinin won the Woolorama Cup competition with their group of three Merino rams. The Champion 2-tooth ram award was won by the Button family of Manunda stud in Tammin and the Champion 2-tooth ewe award went to the Wise family. The new owner of the Kamballie stud, Brendan Maher, put up an outstanding ewe lamb that was sashed with the Grand Champion Lamb ribbon. The Merino and Poll Merino section head steward Peter Foley said there were 130 entries this year, down on last year’s 142 entries. While entries were down, Mr House said the quality was there to make for a great competitive show. TROPHIES Supreme Grand Champion exhibit: Mianelup Grand Champion Merino Ram: Wililoo Reserve Grand Champion Merino Ram: Wililoo Grand Champion Poll Merino Ram: Mianelup Reserve Grand Champion Poll Merino Ram: Wililoo Grand Champion Merino Ewe: Wililoo Reserve Grand Champion Merino Ewe: Wililoo Grand Champion Poll Merino Ewe:Mianelup Reserve Grand Champoin Poll Merino Ewe: Mianelup Grand Champion Lamb: Kamballie CHAMPIONS Champion Two-Tooth Ram: Manunda Champion Two-Tooth Ewe: Wililoo Championn Ewe Lamb: Kamballie Champion Ram Lamb: Wililoo Champion Merino Lamb Pair:Wililoo Champion Superfine Merino Ram: Tilba Tilba Reserve Champion Superfine Merino Ram: Tilba Tilba Champion Superfine Poll Merino Ram: Rangeview Reserve Champion Superfine Poll Merino Ram: Rangeview Champion Superfine Merino Ewe: Tilba Tilba Reserve Champion Superfine Merino Ewe: Tilba Tilba Champion Superfine Poll Merino Ewe: Tilba Tilba Champion Fine Wool Merino Ram: Kolindale Reserve Champion Fine Wool Merino Ram: Auburn Valley Champion Fine Wool Poll Merino Ram: Westerdale Reserve Champion Fine Wool Poll Merino Ram: Rangeview Champion Fine Wool Merino Ewe: Tilba Tilba Reserve Champion Fine Wool Merino Ewe: Tilba Tilba Champion Fine-Medium Wool Merino Ram: Kolindale Reserve Champion Fine-Wool Medium Merino Ram: Auburn Valley Champion Fine-Medium Wool Poll Merino Ram: Wililoo Reserve Champion Fine-Medium Wool Poll Merino Ram: Westerdale Champion Fine-Medium Wool Merino Ewe: Auburn Valley Reserve Champion Fine-Medium Wool Merino Ewe: Auburn Valley Champion Fine-Medium Poll Merino Ewe: Mianelup Reserve Champion Fine-Medium Poll Merino Ewe: Mianelup Champion Medium Wool Merino Ram: Wililoo Reserve Champion Medium Wool Merino Ram: Kamballie Champion Medium Wool Poll Merino Ram: Wililoo Reserve Champion Medium Wool Poll Merino Ram: Manunda Champion Medium Wool Merino Ewe: Wililoo Reserve Champion Medium Wool Merino Ewe: Kamballie Champion Medium Wool Poll Merinor Ewe: Mianelup Reserve Champion Medium Wool Poll Merino Ewe: Mianelup Champion Strong Wool Merino Ram: Kamballie Reserve Champion Strong Wool Merino Ram: Eungai Champion Strong Wool Poll Merinor Ram: Mianelup Reserve Champion Strong Wool Poll Merino Ram: Kamballie Champion Strong Wool Merino Ewe: Wililoo Reserve Champion Strong Wool Merino Ewe: Kamballie Champion Strong Wool Poll Merino Ewe: Mianelup Reserve Champion Strong Wool Poll Merino Ewe: Kamballie