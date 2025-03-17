The Thompson family of Venturon Charolais stud in Boyup Brook were the big (literally) winners at the Wagin Woolorama led cattle section, all 1200kg of their interbreed supreme winning bull. Venturon stud co-principal Harris Thompson said Venturon Talladega T192 was admired from birth and represented his biggest hope to win the top award at the upcoming Sydney Royal Easter show — “the big one”. Woolorama head cattle steward Ed Porter said the show’s led and unled competitions attracted 151 entries, including seven purebred breeds and the specialty breeds. Judge Chris Taylor, from Hamilton in Victoria, was impressed with the overall presentation of all the cattle on his first visit to Woolorama. His vast experience as the manager of JHW Paterson & Son 67,000ha commercial livestock backgrounding operation includes the care of 1200 Angus cows, 4000 Wagyu and 700 crossbred sheep. “I grow grass to manage all the backgrounding,” he said. “My first time at Wagin, I found the 1200kg bull exhibited by Venturon a great type to sash as my pick for the supreme exhibit. “He has an enormous amount of red meat in him. I’ve seen plenty of cattle that size, but not free in their action. “Bigger cattle sometimes have some problems, but I couldn’t find any faults in this bull.” Mr Taylor said the bull would put yield and carcase into any operation, pure or crossbred. The Grand Champion led interbreed female was exhibited by the Mt Barker Community College’s Barker High stud. “The seven-year-old Murray Grey cow that we sashed Interbreed Grand Champion female was structurally good for that age, with a great udder and front end and had a good calf on her,” Mr Taylor said. The judging towards the pointy end of the day was between the Murray Greys and Charolais. The Interbreed Junior Champion Murray Grey bull, Southend Viking, was exhibited by the Wise family, of Katanning. Studmaster Kurt Wise said the Woolorama cattle competiton was a relaxed show which attracted a growing entry list.. Mr Taylor’s take-home message was the WA Murray Greys were by far the best he had ever seen — “great type, plenty of red meat, and growth”. He said the Charolais, Simmentals and Gelbvieh cattle were all high standard. In accepting his back-to-back supreme title, Mr Thompson said his bull Talladega was sashed Grand Champion Charolais bull at Sydney last year. “He is ET bred from Palgrove genetics in Queensland — his sire was Palgrove Landmark and he is out of dam Palgrove Clara,” he said. “We bought a pick of the herd flush at 2021 Palgrove sale and he is the result of that. “We will release the first semen packages in Sydney.” Mr Thompson said showing cattle had been a big part of his life. “This year is our 31st of showing Charolais,” he said. “Showing is a great way to benchmark. “My parents started with Charolias in 1994 — we utilise them in our crossbreeding program and sell bulls all around Australian and export genetics overseas.” Mr Thompson said it was difficult to find a top stud bull — “for us, Talledega is our best yet”. “We just bought another sire from Canada — SV Mayfair, he may be the next sire for us,” he said.