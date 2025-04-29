The Australian Wagyu Association brought its annual WagyuEdge ’25 to WA for the first time since the Japanese breed’s first genetics appeared in Australia 35 years ago. The sold-out conference and tours brought more than 500 of the Wagyu sector’s biggest players to the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre in April. AWA chief executive Matthew McDonagh said he was delighted with the support in a year where margins were tight and talk of trade barriers and tariffs were on the radar. “We put together a program focused on global issues impacting the Wagyu sector,” he said. “The conference happened at real time when policy and trade decisions are being changed daily. “We had the best commentators in the world to talk about these issues.” Dr McDonagh said the AWA was formed in 1989 to regulate and ensure the highest standards in Australia which now has the world’s largest herd of pure and crossbred Wagyu cattle outside of Japan. “Australia has 70 per cent of the world’s Wagyu population of which it exports 80 per cent of global supply for consumption,” he said. “The Wagyu industry is like a roller-coaster ride — we are selling high-valued luxury meat to the wealthiest consumers in the world. “If there is an issue with wealth, economics, inflation and cost-of-living pressures, that impacts us.” He said the industry was large, robust and resilient enough to deal with economic slowdowns. “It has diversified markets, high-value products — Wagyu’s success is in value-adding to any cut of the carcase,” Dr McDonagh said. “Wagyu demonstrates what the red meat industry has been trying to achieve — to push away from commodity meat — Wagyu gives you that instantly. “The majority of exports goes to US (about 30 per cent) 20 per cent to China, with export markets to more than 50 countries — they all want to eat Wagyu.” Dr McDonagh said the industry was working on consistency of product and production efficiency using better genetics. “Wagyu’s unique aspect is producers have good relationships with supply chains — the exchange of capital through a Wagyu supply chain has more transparency than other parts of the red meat industry,” he said. “The Wagyu industry was developed around branded beef products and as demand grew globally, so did the partnerships between producers and brands.” Tammin-based Kylagh Feedlot owner Ivan Rogers said the future for a well-organised WA-based Wagyu enterprise was strong. “At Kylagh we are constantly seeking opportunities for sustainable growth,” he said. “We started breeding F1 Wagyu in 2017, with first calves born in 2018 and our first 400-day grain-fed finished draft processed in 2019. “This was all possible via a collaborative arrangement with brand owner Harvest Road.” Mr Rogers said the ability to align breeding, genetics and feeding with a processor and a brand was the key in achieving a high-valued finished product. He said the business had grown strongly, but along the way there had been some “significant margin hurdles”. “Dealing with wildly fluctuating prices is a real challenge, but our organised efforts and the ability to work with suppliers and brands evened out those constraints,” Mr Rogers said. “The biggest challenge is matching your production to a brand’s requirements — the time from planning a breeding program to conception and to ultimate sale return is three years — markets can change significantly in that timeframe. “Clear strategy, persistence and collaboration with your brand partner is critical to managing long-term investments such as a Wagyu program.” He said a Wagyu operation was not a short-term, high turnover program as compared to the typical WA grain-fed beef industry. “While the Wagyu value may be high, it requires efficiencies to achieve low cost of production,” Mr Rogers said. “Connecting what you are doing at the breeding level to match the brand requirements is of utmost importance.” Mr Rogers said days on feed at Kylagh for Wagyu was between 400 and 420. “Using genetic selection, we feel we can bring that back slightly, but the focus is on ensuring we have those marble scores (6-plus) that support the brand,” he said. “Our brand owners are looking for cattle that have carcase weights at between 400 and 450kg, with an average about 420kg. “We are looking for a balanced genetic package, marbling is the biggest driver of profitability, but we’re also focused on carcase growth weight, marble fineness, and retail beef yield as we get more feedback from the processing sector.” Advanced Wagyu genetics produced in the Great Southern and aimed at a vertically integrated supply chain, including seedstock and boxed beef production, has led the way for the breed in Australia. The Gilmour family established their Albany-based Irongate Wagyu stud in 2006, after purchasing a Fullblood Wagyu herd from the revered Sumo herd. Irongate principals Peter Gilmour and his son Lachy manage and operate a world-leading fullblood stud using the most advanced genetics. Lachy said he was producing a 9-plus marble score product using initiatives like Single Step Breed Plan to achieve best data improvements while reducing the cost of production. “We began submitting a complete set of Estimated Breeding Value data in 2016 and have the largest Wagyu herd in the world backed by the largest herd data collection,” he said. “We have achieved a five-star Breed Plan Completeness of Performance, the highest rating you can achieve. “Our aim is to produce a higher marble score with less days on feed. Peter said this breeding objective was the most significant economic improver. “We are looking to reduce days on feed to 200,” he said. “After our commercial Wagyu steers are processed and Meat Standards Australia graded, we also use an infrared camera to measure marbling scores above nine. “We also take a meat sample for the fatty acid profile — its those healthy fats that create the juiciness and flavour which is A-typical of the type of data we collect.” The Gilmours believe the opportunity is to go beyond MS 9. “With our Futari brand, we are processing about 450 carcases annually, with product marketed into South-East Asia and the Middle East,” Lachy said. “We are also value-adding products into the domestic market. “We are developing new cuts to create new markets.” The Gilmours see high potential for continued growth in their enterprise with very minimum costs other than the obvious — feeding. “We are looking at pasture programs to handle more numbers on the ground — it would be exciting to double or triple production,” Lachy said.