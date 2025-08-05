Live sheep exports from WA have dropped to their lowest level on record, as the industry continues to grapple with a transition out of the trade ahead of a legislated shutdown in 2028. A report tabled in Federal Parliament last week revealed just 100,046 sheep were exported from Australia between July and December 2024 — all bound for Jordan and Kuwait on six voyages. The overall mortality rate for the period was 0.11 per cent, the lowest recorded to date. The previous lowest volume for a six-month period was 104,809 head in the second half of 2022. The report also highlighted broader trends in the trade over the past three years. In the first half of 2022, 275,601 sheep were exported, falling sharply to 104,809 in the second half of that year. Numbers rebounded to nearly 500,000 in early 2023, before declining steadily across 2023 and 2024. As of June 30, the number of sheep exported by sea in 2025 is 268,493. The steep decline reflects the start of a winding-down phase ahead of the Albanese Government’s ban on live sheep exports by sea, due to come into full effect by May 1, 2028. While sheep exports have dropped, live cattle exports rose in 2024 to 767,708 head, the highest level since 2021. The new figures come after the Federal Government last month released details of how its $139.7m assistance package to help industry transition away from the trade would be spent, including xxxx Episode 3 market analyst Matt Dalgleish said Australia’s live sheep export trade had undergone a “dramatic and prolonged decline, culminating in record-low volumes and a “shrinking list of destination markets”. “Once a robust and highly profitable pillar of Australia’s livestock sector, the trade has become increasingly constrained by shifting market dynamics, policy interventions, and growing animal welfare concerns,” he said. “Recent data shows that the market is dominated by a handful of countries, with Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia accounting for the vast majority of trade presently. “Even within this narrow field, market shares have fluctuated wildly in recent years.” Kuwait, the traditional mainstay of the trade, had its market share drop from 42 per cent in 2023 to 26 per cent in 2024, before rebounding to 40 per cent in 2025. Meanwhile, Jordan increased its share from 16 per cent in 2023 to 30 per cent in 2024, then declined to 15 per cent in 2025, while Israel, once a growing destination, completely withdrew from the trade by 2025.