WA company Rumin8, that launched into the methane emissions reduction business last year with an aim to provide animal feed supplements with an inhibiting bioactive compound, has been lauded in a scientific paper study. Rumin8, a climate technology company, created a patent-protected technology that transforms the compound tribromomethane into a useable feed additive. This bioactive compound prevents methane production in ruminant livestock by inhibiting the enzymatic pathway which produces methane. With a mission to decarbonise 100 million cattle by 2030, preventing 200m tonnes of CO2-e from entering the atmosphere, Rumin8 ‘s own scientific laboratory studies are required to undergo independent analysis to quantify product integrity. University of California — Davis Department of Animal Science led the research on the effects of two Rumin8 Investigational Veterinary Products (IVP) containing synthetic bromoform (CHBr3) on enteric gas emissions on animal production parameters and the rumen environment. Animal biology graduate Leanna Kelly and seven of her colleagues measured 24 Angus beef steers that were randomly assigned to one of three treatment groups and fed a total mixed ration. The Rumin8 oil IVP treatment groups exhibited 95, 95, and 96.1 per cent reductions in methane (CH4) emissions. The team at UC Davis found that neither Rumin8 oil or powder treatments significantly affected animal production parameters or rumen environment variables. In an abstract statement, the team findings suggested that Rumin8 oil IVP containing synthetic CHBr3 had the potential to reduce enteric CH4 emissions, but the research suggested further investigation as this was the first published in vivo study to assess compound efficacy. The UC Davis team found that feed additives containing bromoform have shown promise with minimal impact on animal production parameters. The manuscript abstract was published in the Translational Animal Science journal. “Compared to other studies on synthetic halogenated methane analogues, the CH4 reductions observed with Rumin8 oil IVP in this study are among the most substantial reported,” the study’s authors concluded. “Neither treatment significantly affected animal production parameters or rumen environment parameters.” Rumin8 methane reducing feed and water additives aim to address climate goals. The company’s patented technology uses a highly scalable, consistent and cost-efficient pharmaceutical process to stabilize the target compound (tribromomethane), the most effective anti-methanogenic compound studied to date. Rumin8 chief executive officer David Messina said the UC Davis trial and publication marks an important milestone for Rumin8. “A globally renowned research institution has now validated the methane reductions Rumin8 seen in Rumin8 studies conducted in Australia, New Zealand and Brazil,” he said. Additional trials are under way in the key cattle markets globally as Rumin8 pursues regulatory approval for its novel feed and water delivered methane-reducing additives.