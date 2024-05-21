West Australian livestock producers are being urged to consider the availability and quality of the water they have on hand to budget wisely for the upcoming months. Water budgeting may still be required where recent rainfall has not produced sufficient run-off to replenish supplies, according to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. DPIRD development officer Katherine Davies said budgeting for water was as important as budgeting for feed, and essential to maintaining animal welfare. “Reduced water intake by animals on dry feed also means they eat less,” she said. “It is important to monitor water supplies regularly and have plans for different scenarios and alternate supplies, if water sources become limited or poor quality.” Ms Davies said the DPIRD’s Season 2024 webpages had information and advice to help producers — particularly those who did not typically experience low rainfall. This included an article with tips to assess water quality, water requirements and water source options; links to help producers calculate farm dam water volume; and an article on calculating livestock water requirements for small landholders. “You need to know what you’ve got on hand and how much your animals will need per week until there is enough rainfall to produce decent run-off,” Ms Davies said. “Keeping in mind, requirements vary for different classes of stock and water intake also increases during pregnancy and lactation. “If there’s not enough quality water available, producers will need to consider whether they can reduce stock numbers or source extra water.” Other options included investing in drilling bores and new dams with improved catchments, alongside related infrastructure to distribute water between paddocks, such a pipes, pumps, tanks and troughs. As water levels subside, water quality can reduce due to increased salinity, as well as contaminants, such as blue-green algae, organic material, heavy metals and chemicals. Ms Davies encouraged landholders to have their water tested at rural merchandisers regularly to ensure quality had not deteriorated to a point where it could impact stock. “Sheep and cattle on dry feed with no pasture require salinity levels of less than 4000 milligrams per litre, as higher levels can impact animal health,” she said. “Dams and soaks can also become dangerous for stock when levels are low, so it may be worthwhile fencing them off and pumping water to troughs. “It is also imperative producers monitor stock for signs of algal poisoning, in which case they should contact their local vet immediately.” Visit www.agric.wa.gov.au. People impacted by dry season conditions are also encouraged to access support services at DPIRD’s online Social Support Directory.