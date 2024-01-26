At Kapari Angus, the stringent focus on breeding priorities used to maintain top herd performance has paid dividends, particularly in a season of very little rainfall. Northampton-based Kapari co-principal Tony Sudlow said last year’s dry growing season reinforced the stud’s management team that, apart from an injection of quality outside genetic, it was the challenging environment that built strength into the breeding herd. “If there’s a positive spin to put on it, a dry season is an ideal test for new and old genetics,” he said. “Constitutionally, stronger animals tend to stand out in drier seasons and, more importantly, the better cows are the ones that reliably get back in calf — even when the season is as testing. The Sudlow family have been breeding Angus cattle in Northampton for about 50 years. They continually strive to improve and provide a quality consistent product producers can rely on. This year, Kapari will offer 33 powerful Angus bulls from eight different sire lines at the Gingin Bull Sale on Thursday March 7, starting at 1pm. Bulls will be penned late in the afternoon the day before the sale, and interested bull buyers can inspect them after they are penned up. The bulls out of artificially inseminated sires are bred from some of the most consistent bloodlines available in Australia, including Millah Murrah Paratrooper and MM Nectar. This will be the first year Queensland-based Texas Angus genetics is represented, with sire Texas Powerplay represented in the sale team. Also represented will be international top sires including Crackerjack and Powerpoint. The Sudlows are also confident of their homebred Kapari sires that have exceptional sons in the catalogue. “Last year, sons of Kapari Bronc P46 were in great demand,” Mr Sudlow said. “Of the nine offered in 2023, two sold to a top of $18,000, with the average of these sons more than $13,500. “Our focus continues to be on offering genetics that have the best commercial outcome for our valued clients.” Mr Sudlow said it was paramount for cows to get in calf and deliver live calves that hit the ground running with productive early growth. “These calves must have good docility, structure and constitution”, he said. All Kapari bulls on offer have been genomic (DNA) tested to increase estimated breeding values accuracy and sire verification. In addition, Kapari is five years into a 10-year plan to have all dams genomically tested, with a goal to have all animals genomically profiled. All bulls have passed a morphology semen test — they have been vaccinated for preventable reproductive diseases including IBR or bovine herpes virus. The sale bulls for Gingin have been individually photographed and videoed. The sale catalogue can be viewed on the Angus Australia website or on the Kapari website. Hard copies will be available in early February. The sale team ,along with some of Kapari’s breeding cattle, can be viewed on-property at the stud’s open day, to be held on Friday, February 16. KAPARI ANGUS STUD Sale: March 7, at Gingin On offer: 33 bulls Information: 0428 362 032