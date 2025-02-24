A Williams-bred Simmental bull reached the top price of $17,000 at the Cowcher family’s Willandra Simmental, Red Angus and Angus Bull Sale, with buyers placing emphasis on selections for productive crossbreeding programs. The sale, held on-property on February 18 and conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 68 bulls, with 51 sold for an average price of $7529, down $791/head on last year when 50 sold for an average of $8320. Willandra stud co-principal Peter Cowcher said his family was pleased to have 40 registered buyers, with many repeat buyers supporting the sale and buyers finding suitable selections for their requirements. SIMMENTAL The Simmental catalogue offered 34 bulls, with 26 sold to a sale top price of $17,000 and average price of $7884, down $462/head last year when 26 bulls sold for an average price of $8346. Securing the $17,000 sale topper, Willandra Unmatched U069 (PP), was Eddy Haegel of newly registered Paradise Valey Simmental stud in Thompson Brook. Mr Haegel, who trades as Sea Eagle Enterprises, said the Willandra sire would go over a selection of Bullock Hills Simmental heifers and cows that he recently acquired in a total purchase of the Patterson family’s traditional Bullock Hills stud herd comprising 45 head. The 818kg Williandra U069, a double-polled Simmental bull offered as lot 3, was sired by Tullamore Park Rocket (AI) and out of Willandra Mystick R94. This April 2023-drop bull recorded a noted low birthweight Estimated Breeding Value (0.4) and had growths of +34, +58, and +71 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. Mr Haegel said his aim was to offer Traditional Simmental bulls as he developed the stud. The $16,000 second top-priced Simmental bull, Willandra Uri (PP) (Twin)), sold to account HJ & ML Hahn of Esperance through AuctionsPlus. This 734kg June 2023-drop bull offered as lot 24 was sired by Willandra Rafferty, going back to grandsire Top Weight Ned Kelly. The bull had strong bidding competition from WA Simmental stud interest, but the Esperance bidder held firm to secure a top pick. Two repeat and regular volume buyers were operating on the Simmental selections, including the Atwell family of Welldon Beef in Williams, who secured five bulls to a top of $11,000 and average price of $8000. The Buckenara family of Bremer Bay also secured five bulls to a top of $9000 and average price of $6800. Both of these volume buyers are invested in cross-breeding programs and finish their commercial calves via on-farm feedlots to supply the domestic beef markets. On numerous past Willandra sale attendances, both Gordon Atwell and Peter Buckenara have praised the breeding at Willandra that has added performance into their commercial enterprises. The other volume buyer was Terry James, who trades as Terrica Valley in Karlgarin. Mr James secured three Simmental bulls and two Red Angus bulls for an average price of $6800. “I was selecting for big frames and high growth to put over my 600-head Simmental, Red Angus, and Hereford cross-breeding program,” he said. RED ANGUS The Red Angus catalogue offered 25 bulls, with 17 sold to a top of $16,000 and average price of $7882, down $59/head on last year when 17 sold for an average of $7941. The sale topper, Willandra Udelle U34, sold to Sam Weightman, who trades as Top Weight Grazing in Forest Hill. Mr Weightman said he selected the bull for its “good growth and temperament” to complement his commercial Traditional Simmental and Red Angus cross breeding program. His top pick, a 818kg April 2023-drop bull, was sired by Wyndarra Stew M36 and had a top 10 per cent EBV growth (+59) for 400-day weight. The $13,000 second top-priced Red Angus bull, Willandra Upright U39, was secured by Busselton producer Brad Smith., who said he selected for good feet, softness and structure to go over heifers in his Simmental cross Red Angus crossbred program. This 743kg April 2023-drop bull was sired by Willandra Quo Vadis Q130 and it recorded a top 1 per cent EBV growth for 200-day weight (+45). ANGUS The Angus catalogue offered nine bulls, with eight sold to a top of $7000 and average price of $5625, down $3517/head on last year when seven bulls sold to a top of $12,000 and average price of $9142. The sale topper, Willandra Upmarket U17, was secured by Narrogin producer Bruno Maiolo, a first-time buyer at Willandra. Mr Maiolo said he selected the 874kg U17 for its structure and frame to put over his family’s herd of 350 breeders. The April 2023-drop bull was sired by Koojan Hills Traction P40 and out of Islay Tango R9 and it recorded EBV growths of +53, +99, and +128 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights. Mr Maiolo also secured a Myers Fari-N-Square M39 son and another P40 son for a three-bull total. Other Angus bulls were secured by Murdoch University and Alcoa Farmlands. WILLANDRA BULL SALE Offered: 68 Sold: 51 Average: $7529 Top price: $17,000