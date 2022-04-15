The Williams Gateway Expo sheep show put up some of WA’s best wool and meat sheep against any threat of COVID-19 placing Saturday’s event in jeopardy.

Organisers and exhibitors were thrilled with the outcome that sashed two supreme exhibit awards including a strong wool Poll Merino ram for its structure and brilliant white fleece and a White Suffolk ewe for its “pure class”.

The successfully organised sheep show followed the cancellation of the regularly scheduled expo show in its entirety that was to include its popular fashion show, arts, photography, markets and all-day entertainment plus fireworks.

After Wagin Woolorama was cancelled due to COVID-19, Merino and Poll Merino sheep show co-ordinator Ann Rintoul said the expo committee sympathised with the sheep exhibitors who had been preparing their show sheep for the last six months.

“It was decided the Williams sheep show was essential,” she said.

“As a result, we had a record number of Merino entries with 164 nominations.”

At the other end of the well ventilated and COVID-19 safe shed, Australasian and British breed sheep co-ordinator Grant Bingham said they filled the pens with 193 entries from seven breeds.

Merino and Poll Merino

A big well built strong wool Poll Merino ram, exhibited by the Blight family’s Seymour Park stud in Highbury, was sashed the supreme exhibit of the Williams Gateway Expo Merino and Poll Merino Show.

The three judges including Paul Norrish, of Angenup stud in Kojonup, Steven Bolt, of Claypans stud in Corrigin, and Jason Griffiths, of Canowie Fields stud in Gairdner deliberated on a quality line-up to arrive at their decision to sash the Poll Merino ram as supreme.

“The ram has lustrous strong wool and is a very productive type with a great outlook,” he said after sashing it with the strong wool champion ribbon with a Lewisdale ram in reserve.

After the Seymour Park ram claimed the grand champion Poll Merino title, it was judged against the grand champion Merino ram, exhibited by the Wise family, of Wililoo stud in Katanning.

The Wililoo ram tag 198 was earlier judged champion fine medium ram winner for its clean white wool and structure.

Still going strong after being sashed the champion overall ram of the show, the Seymour Park ram was then pitted against the overall ewe of the show, a fine wool Merino ewe exhibited by the King family of Rangeview stud in Darkan.

Mr Bolt said the ewe was “outstanding” with fantastic skin, structurally sound and carried softness and purity in its fleece.

The ram and the ewe both represented outstanding qualities when being judged for the supreme exhibit award..

Mr Norrish said it was rare to find a better ewe, while both animals were tremendous, the three judges’ decision placed the ram as their supreme choice.

Seymour Park’s strong showing of its Poll Merinos included winning the State pairs competition making the stud eligible to compete at the Australian Wool and Sheep Show in Bendigo in July.

They were also awarded the top sash for group of two rams and two ewes and were announced as the exhibitor with the most points of the show.

Seymour Park stud co-principal Clinton Blight said it was his family’s first supreme win at Williams.

“The ram was sired by Coromandel 419, a ram we bought at the Katanning sale for $10,000,” he said.

“We are planning to represent WA at Bendigo.”

British and Australasian

A young under 1 1/2 year old White Suffolk ewe was crowned supreme exhibit of the Williams Gateway Expo British and Australasian Sheep Show with seven breeds in contention.

The two judges including Brenton Addis of Yonga Downs stud in Gnowangerup and his father Roy Addis who is Nutrien Livestock’s prime lamb stud stock agent, were mindful in awarding the top prize to a family member.

But the “pure class” ewe, sired by Kalagan 039 and exhibited by Josh Addis of Kalagan White Suffolk stud in Denmark, was just that good when they judged it best sheep of the show.

It was judged against a White Suffolk ram from the over 1 1/2 years class that was exhibited by the Bingham family of Iveston White Suffolk stud in Williams.

The Kalagan ewe, sired by Yonga Downs 384, came up through the judging ranks admired by the judges for its length of body, great top line and being well fleshed.

The ewe went head to head against a Sasimwa Suffolk ewe for top bragging rights during the interbreed champion ewe judging and coming up with the win.

The Sasimwa ewe played a part in the judges awarding Sasimwa stud principals Glenn and Kay Cole of York with the sash for the winning interbreed group of two rams and two ewes.

The Kalagan studmaster said it was his first supreme win at Williams or any other show.

“I have just started showing my sheep and this was a fantastic start,” Mr Addis said.

Show co-ordinator Grant Bingham said the pens were full at Williams and the “quality was good as ever”.