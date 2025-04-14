The Williams Gateway Expo sheep show presented some of WA’s best wool and meat sheep breeds, which were put under the scrutiny of judges for top awards in the Merino and Poll Merino section and the British and Australasian section. The show, held on April 12, had a thrilling outcome, with a Rangeview Poll Merino ewe bred in Darkan sashed supreme for her “faultless excellence”, and a Shirlee Downs Poll Dorset ram bred in Quairading taking out interbreed supreme honours for his “meaty substance”. The successfully organised sheep show was part of the annual Expo show held at the Williams Sports Ground, providing family entertainment including a wool fashion parade, market stalls, gourmet food and beverages, and fireworks. Merino and Poll Merino In a surprise twist from the Wagin Woolorama sheep show in March, a fine wool Poll Merino ewe exhibited by the King family of the Darkan-based Rangeview stud was sashed supreme exhibit at the Williams Gateway Expo. There were 134 Merino and Poll Merino entries, with 15 studs in the running for the supreme title. Looking back at Woolorama, the ewe named Rangeview Bounty was sashed champion fine wool Poll Merino ewe but was knocked out of the running for a grand champion title. It was a different story at Williams when she placed grand champion ewe of the show and came up against the former Wagin Woolorama supreme exhibit, a medium wool Merino ram entry from the Mullan family of Wickepin-based Eastville Park stud. While the three Williams judges, Rod Norrish, Philip Russell, and Bruno Luciani, admired the Eastville Park ram against the Rangeview ewe in the supreme line-up, Mr Norrish said it came down to which of the two had fewer faults. “The Rangeview ewe is our unanimous pick for the supreme title, she is true to type and has the less faults,” he said. “She stands very correct with sound structure and carries beautiful crimpy white and bright wool.” Rangeview studmaster Jeremy King said he was “surprised”. “She’s the first ewe we have ever won a supreme title with,” he said. “She was sired by Rangeview 179, and we plan to flush her as a donor ewe next season.” The king family were awarded also champion titles for the pairs and the two rams and two ewes in the group classes, topping off a successful show. British and Australasian A young Poll Dorset ram under 1½ years old was crowned supreme interbreed exhibit of the Williams Gateway Expo British and Australasian section, with 160 sheep from 20 studs in contention. The two judges — Clint Westphal, of Boyup Brook, and Aaron Foster, of Boddington — put up the interbreed champion ram, exhibited by the Squires family of Shirlee Downs Poll Dorset stud in Quairading, against the interbreed champion ewe, exhibited by the Philipps family, of Karinya stud in Boyup Brook. Mr Westphal said the ram had “meaty substance” and was structurally sound and true to type, with good muscle to get the interbreed supreme nod. Shirlee Downs stud co-principal Chris Squires said the ram was sired by homebred sire SD 131 but was not the ram that won the grand champion Poll Dorset title at Woolorama. Mr Foster said the interbreed ewe was “very correct” and carried a lot of meat but kept her feminine shape. The Marwick family of Pumphreys Bridge-based Codji White Suffolk stud were awarded the champion title for the interbreed group of two rams and two ewes. Mr Westphal said the group had muscular rams and a “pigeon pair” of even ewes.