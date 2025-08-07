Nyabing-based Wiringa Park Poll Merino Stud’s balanced breeding objectives are aimed at profitable returns for producers in today’s market while measuring up for the future. Stud co-principal Allan Hobley said he was mindful of creating sheep that were productive through their on-farm life with the ability to be processed at younger ages. “Utilising Australian Sheep Breeding Values data is an important tool in validating the performance at Wiringa Park,” he said. “Our extensive visual assessment remains important — combined with backup ASBV figures that stand up. “A great example of this is the success of Wiringa Park sire 220450 — entered in the South Australian sire evaluation site in Tintinara.” Mr Hobley said 220450 topped all four breeding indexes — an important achievement with genuine commercial relevance. “This sire exemplifies how we are producing low-micron sheep with high-fleece weight — good growth and trending towards positive fat and muscle without compromise,” he said. “His ability to breed very few culls and a large percentage of tops solidifies his potency. “This is representative of how Wiringa Park is progressing the industry — an all-round approach with balanced leading index values.” Mr Hobley said another sire example with leading performance was Wiringa Park 200037 Prince Philip. He has continued to be an influential sire across Australia and at Wiringa Park,” he said. “This sire is ranked number one across Australia in sheep genetics for the WP index with a score of 227.4. “He is ranked number two for the SM index at 177.44. Wiringa Park 200037, used extensively in the stud’s embryo transfer program, measured a combination of a 6.33 for WWT, 8.43 PWT, 41.11 YCFW and -2.07 YFD along with productive visual characteristics. “His influence has been through his female progeny with a large number identified as elite and used as ET donor ewes,” Mr Hobley said. “His son ‘King’ 220450, has also been extremely influential.” At last month’s Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo, Mr Hobley offered for private sale stud reserve WP 240742. The ram sold for an equal stud record price of $70,000 to the White River Poll Merino Stud in Minipa, South Australia. Mr Hobley said the young ram, used at Wiringa Park in an AI and ET program as a ram lamb, drew plenty of attention. “The class act ram is structurally correct on short pasterns with a tremendous barrel and bone,” he said. “He has a pure masculine muzzle clean from pigment and has a clean dry poll. “His quality skin is super loose, pliable and soft which validates his wool quality.” Mr Hobley said the ram carried a well-aligned, deeply crimped medium wool that oozed natural nourishment and lustre. “He has terrific combination of staple length and density that maintains high fleece weight with low micron,” he said. “And a great temperament and personality. “We are very excited to see the impact 240742 will have on the industry and at Wiringa Park.” Mr Hobley said ram-buying clients will find a complete range of appropriate rams at the Wiringa Park field days and ram sale in 2025. WIRINGA PARK RAM SALE Date: Thursday, September 18 Information: 0428 291 097